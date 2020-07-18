2960 Via Torino Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Recent build 3bed/3.5bath townhouse in Santa Clara for Rent - Great location in Santa Clara.

Close to Kaiser, Apple, parks, grocery, shopping, etc...



- Spacious 3 story townhouse with 3 bedroom and 3.5 bathrooms

- Wood & carpet flooring

- Attached 2 car garage

- Multiple masters (each bedroom has own full bathroom)

- Open floor plan

- Washer/Dryer in unit

- Safe & peaceful community with outdoor pool and BBQ area



- Looking for 12-month or longer lease

- Landlord pays trash

- No smoking unit

- No pets



- Credit, Income, and Rental History verification required

- Renter's insurance required by move-in



