All apartments in Santa Clara
Find more places like 2960 Via Torino Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Clara, CA
/
2960 Via Torino Place
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

2960 Via Torino Place

2960 Via Torino Place · (510) 580-1948
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Santa Clara
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2960 Via Torino Place, Santa Clara, CA 95051

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2960 Via Torino Place · Avail. now

$4,260

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1730 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
pool
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Recent build 3bed/3.5bath townhouse in Santa Clara for Rent - Great location in Santa Clara.
Close to Kaiser, Apple, parks, grocery, shopping, etc...

- Spacious 3 story townhouse with 3 bedroom and 3.5 bathrooms
- Wood & carpet flooring
- Attached 2 car garage
- Multiple masters (each bedroom has own full bathroom)
- Open floor plan
- Washer/Dryer in unit
- Safe & peaceful community with outdoor pool and BBQ area

- Looking for 12-month or longer lease
- Landlord pays trash
- No smoking unit
- No pets

- Credit, Income, and Rental History verification required
- Renter's insurance required by move-in

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4118269)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2960 Via Torino Place have any available units?
2960 Via Torino Place has a unit available for $4,260 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Santa Clara, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Clara Rent Report.
What amenities does 2960 Via Torino Place have?
Some of 2960 Via Torino Place's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2960 Via Torino Place currently offering any rent specials?
2960 Via Torino Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2960 Via Torino Place pet-friendly?
No, 2960 Via Torino Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Clara.
Does 2960 Via Torino Place offer parking?
Yes, 2960 Via Torino Place offers parking.
Does 2960 Via Torino Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2960 Via Torino Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2960 Via Torino Place have a pool?
Yes, 2960 Via Torino Place has a pool.
Does 2960 Via Torino Place have accessible units?
No, 2960 Via Torino Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2960 Via Torino Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2960 Via Torino Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2960 Via Torino Place?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Laguna Clara
3131 Homestead Rd
Santa Clara, CA 95051
Alderwood Apartments
900 Pepper Tree Ln
Santa Clara, CA 95051
Solera
2050 Royal Dr
Santa Clara, CA 95050
Old Orchard
2200 Monroe St
Santa Clara, CA 95050
Mansion Grove Apartments
502 Mansion Park Dr
Santa Clara, CA 95054
Bella Vista Luxury Apartments
1500 Vista Club Cir
Santa Clara, CA 95054
River Terrace
730 Agnew Road
Santa Clara, CA 95054
Tamarack
1255 Lincoln Street
Santa Clara, CA 95050

Similar Pages

Santa Clara 1 BedroomsSanta Clara 2 Bedrooms
Santa Clara Apartments with ParkingSanta Clara Pet Friendly Places
Santa Clara Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CASan Leandro, CA
Livermore, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CASalinas, CAMilpitas, CAStockton, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Old Quad
Rivermark Of Santa Clara

Apartments Near Colleges

Mission CollegeSanta Clara University
College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of Law
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity