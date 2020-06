Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage new construction

Welcome Home! This stunning new construction is available for lease now. Be the first people to occupy this magnificent structure. A Must See! 2 bedrooms 2.5 baths Large Garage with two car tandem parking Luxurious kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Two bedroom with two full baths and separate in space. Airy Balcony off of kitchen. Amazing natural light throughout. Close to public transportation, shopping and dining. Approx 12 mintues to Facebook, Google, Costco & Apple Close to Cal-Trans! Great Location! Terms: One Year Lease Security Deposit 1.5x rent Small dog considered case by case with additional deposit Please email me to schedule a showing! Tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MVmY_Mn1LkY