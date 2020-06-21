All apartments in Santa Clara
2602 KNIGHTSBRIDGE LN.
Santa Clara, CA
2602 KNIGHTSBRIDGE LN
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

2602 KNIGHTSBRIDGE LN

2602 Knightsbridge Lane · No Longer Available
Santa Clara
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
1 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
Location

2602 Knightsbridge Lane, Santa Clara, CA 95051

Amenities

Unit Amenities
cable included
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
2602 KNIGHTSBRIDGE LN Available 07/22/20 3DB/2.5BA - Clean 2-story townhouse in desirable, vibrant area! Available - 07/22! - IF YOU ARE INTERESTED APPLY ASAP AT WWW.RENTNORCAL.COM. FIRST COME, FIRST SERVE!

THIS PROPERTY IS TENANT OCCUPIED UNTIL 07/11/2020. DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS.

IN AN EFFORT TO NOT DISTURB THE TENANTS, WE WILL ONLY SHOW THE PROPERTY TO PEOPLE WHO SUBMIT APPLICATIONS FOR THERE ENTIRE GROUP WHILE THE PROPERTY IS OCCUPIED. IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO PROCEED WITH THE PROPERTY AFTER YOU SEE IT IN PERSON, LET THE PROPERTY MANAGER KNOW AND WE CAN REFUND YOUR APPLICATION FEES.

WE WILL SHOW THE PROPERTY AS REQUESTED WHEN THE PROPERTY IS VACANT.

Available July 22nd!

Come check out this very clean 2-story townhouse in desirable South Park community.

This home comes with the following features:
- Community pool
- Tiled entry way
- Front patio
- Back patio
- Large living room
- Plenty of storage closets and cabinets
- 2-car garage
- Included washer and dryer (conditional)
- Walking distance to Bracher Elementary school and Bracher park
- Close to San Tomas Aquino Creek Trail
- Conveniently located to San Tomas Expressway, Central Expressway, and highway 101

No section 8. Small pets possible upon approval. 1 year lease. Water, sewage, and Comcast cable included.

(RLNE5818482)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2602 KNIGHTSBRIDGE LN have any available units?
2602 KNIGHTSBRIDGE LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Clara, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Clara, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Clara Rent Report.
What amenities does 2602 KNIGHTSBRIDGE LN have?
Some of 2602 KNIGHTSBRIDGE LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2602 KNIGHTSBRIDGE LN currently offering any rent specials?
2602 KNIGHTSBRIDGE LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2602 KNIGHTSBRIDGE LN pet-friendly?
Yes, 2602 KNIGHTSBRIDGE LN is pet friendly.
Does 2602 KNIGHTSBRIDGE LN offer parking?
Yes, 2602 KNIGHTSBRIDGE LN does offer parking.
Does 2602 KNIGHTSBRIDGE LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2602 KNIGHTSBRIDGE LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2602 KNIGHTSBRIDGE LN have a pool?
Yes, 2602 KNIGHTSBRIDGE LN has a pool.
Does 2602 KNIGHTSBRIDGE LN have accessible units?
No, 2602 KNIGHTSBRIDGE LN does not have accessible units.
Does 2602 KNIGHTSBRIDGE LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 2602 KNIGHTSBRIDGE LN does not have units with dishwashers.

