2602 KNIGHTSBRIDGE LN Available 07/22/20 3DB/2.5BA - Clean 2-story townhouse in desirable, vibrant area! Available - 07/22!



Available July 22nd!



Come check out this very clean 2-story townhouse in desirable South Park community.



This home comes with the following features:

- Community pool

- Tiled entry way

- Front patio

- Back patio

- Large living room

- Plenty of storage closets and cabinets

- 2-car garage

- Included washer and dryer (conditional)

- Walking distance to Bracher Elementary school and Bracher park

- Close to San Tomas Aquino Creek Trail

- Conveniently located to San Tomas Expressway, Central Expressway, and highway 101



No section 8. Small pets possible upon approval. 1 year lease. Water, sewage, and Comcast cable included.



