2298 Calabazas Blvd.

$3995 - Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home Spacious Corner Lot Santa Clara - Cal West Property Management is thrilled to bring you this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath single story home on a large corner lot in Santa Clara. The updates to this home are both stunning and energy saving.

Amenities include:

-Beautiful stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, large side by side refrigerator, and built in microwave

-Stainless steel deep well kitchen sink

-New custom mahogany cabinets with high end quartz counter tops

-Ceiling fans in each bedroom, energy saving recess lighting throughout the home

-New simulated wood flooring

-Panel doors

-Fireplace(decorative only)

-Dual pane windows

-New window treatments



The home also has a separate living room and family room, 2 car garage, large back yard, and washer and electric dryer hookups. The home is within walking distance to Adrian Wilcox High School and a short drive from hi-tech companies including Google which is 6 minutes away.



Please drive by the home first. Due to COVID-19 shelter in place rules, virtual showings are considered a suitable way to view the property. This property will have a virtual showing. You may make an appointment to see the property by contacting Manuel at 408-529-8249. We can show the property to one person at a time. Please practice recommended social distancing requirements during your showing. Please drive-by the property, and apply online to expedite the process.



Lease Term: Minimum 1 year.

Application Fee: $35 per adult

Pets possible with approval

Tenant pays all utilities

Renters Liability Insurance Required

Application Fees are non-refundable

No Smoking



