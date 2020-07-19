All apartments in Santa Clara
2298 Calabazas Blvd.

2298 Calabazas Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2298 Calabazas Boulevard, Santa Clara, CA 95051

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
$3995 - Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home Spacious Corner Lot Santa Clara - Cal West Property Management is thrilled to bring you this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath single story home on a large corner lot in Santa Clara. The updates to this home are both stunning and energy saving.
Amenities include:
-Beautiful stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, large side by side refrigerator, and built in microwave
-Stainless steel deep well kitchen sink
-New custom mahogany cabinets with high end quartz counter tops
-Ceiling fans in each bedroom, energy saving recess lighting throughout the home
-New simulated wood flooring
-Panel doors
-Fireplace(decorative only)
-Dual pane windows
-New window treatments

The home also has a separate living room and family room, 2 car garage, large back yard, and washer and electric dryer hookups. The home is within walking distance to Adrian Wilcox High School and a short drive from hi-tech companies including Google which is 6 minutes away.

Please drive by the home first. Due to COVID-19 shelter in place rules, virtual showings are considered a suitable way to view the property. This property will have a virtual showing. You may make an appointment to see the property by contacting Manuel at 408-529-8249. We can show the property to one person at a time. Please practice recommended social distancing requirements during your showing. Please drive-by the property, and apply online to expedite the process.

Lease Term: Minimum 1 year.
Application Fee: $35 per adult
Pets possible with approval
Tenant pays all utilities
Renters Liability Insurance Required
Application Fees are non-refundable
No Smoking

BRE #01428710

For our qualification standards go to http://www.calwestrents.com/renters-guide.

Avoid Scams! Deal Locally! Do Not wire money (Western Union, Money Gram), or rent a unit sight unseen.

(RLNE3857888)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2298 Calabazas Blvd. have any available units?
2298 Calabazas Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Clara, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Clara, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Clara Rent Report.
What amenities does 2298 Calabazas Blvd. have?
Some of 2298 Calabazas Blvd.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2298 Calabazas Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
2298 Calabazas Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2298 Calabazas Blvd. pet-friendly?
No, 2298 Calabazas Blvd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Clara.
Does 2298 Calabazas Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 2298 Calabazas Blvd. offers parking.
Does 2298 Calabazas Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2298 Calabazas Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2298 Calabazas Blvd. have a pool?
No, 2298 Calabazas Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 2298 Calabazas Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 2298 Calabazas Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 2298 Calabazas Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2298 Calabazas Blvd. has units with dishwashers.
