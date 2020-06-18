All apartments in Santa Clara
1690 Civic Center Dr., #301

1690 Civic Center Drive · (408) 297-5638
Location

1690 Civic Center Drive, Santa Clara, CA 95050

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1690 Civic Center Dr., #301 · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1071 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Spacious Townhouse in the Heart of Santa Clara - Conveniently located in the Verona complex in the heart of Santa Clara, this 2 bedroom, 2 ½ bathroom townhouse has it all. The main level has a living area, dining area, kitchen with pantry, half bath, and a lovely outdoor patio off the dining/kitchen. The spacious living area has a built-in media center surrounding the wood-burning fireplace. There are hardwood floors throughout the townhouse. The large open kitchen features granite slab counters and a separate pantry for plenty of storage.

The upper level has 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths, as well as a hallway linen closet. The master bedroom has a peaked ceiling giving it a spacious feel. It has two large closets for your storage needs. The master bath has a large vanity and a private shower area.

The townhouse is a standalone unit with no common walls in any living space. It has a 2 car garage with a dedicated laundry area and a separate 12’x9’ storage room. The townhouse is located blocks away from El Camino Real, so there are plenty of shopping and dining choices. It is minutes away from shopping and entertainment meccas Westfield Valley Fair and Santana Row. Highways 101 and 880 are just a few miles away. Make Verona your new home.

©2020 Silicon Valley Residential Realty, Inc.
dba Silicon Valley Lofts & Condos, CA BRE #01763046

Rental guidelines:
• 3.5 x verifiable monthly income to rent ratio
• Minimum 650 FICO score (applies to each applicant)
• Income verification and government issued picture id required along with application
• No co-signors or guarantors
• Tenant must carry tenant liability insurance
• Sorry, no pets
• Holding deposit: 50% of full security deposit is due within 24 hours of application approval to hold property. Balance of deposit and first month’s rent (pro-rated if move in date other than the 1st) is due at lease signing, or within 10 days of paying the holding deposit, whichever comes first.
• Utilities included in rent: None. Tenant will need to set up their own power/water/garbage accounts with the City of Santa Clara.

(RLNE3894055)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1690 Civic Center Dr., #301 have any available units?
1690 Civic Center Dr., #301 has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Santa Clara, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Clara Rent Report.
What amenities does 1690 Civic Center Dr., #301 have?
Some of 1690 Civic Center Dr., #301's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1690 Civic Center Dr., #301 currently offering any rent specials?
1690 Civic Center Dr., #301 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1690 Civic Center Dr., #301 pet-friendly?
No, 1690 Civic Center Dr., #301 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Clara.
Does 1690 Civic Center Dr., #301 offer parking?
Yes, 1690 Civic Center Dr., #301 does offer parking.
Does 1690 Civic Center Dr., #301 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1690 Civic Center Dr., #301 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1690 Civic Center Dr., #301 have a pool?
No, 1690 Civic Center Dr., #301 does not have a pool.
Does 1690 Civic Center Dr., #301 have accessible units?
No, 1690 Civic Center Dr., #301 does not have accessible units.
Does 1690 Civic Center Dr., #301 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1690 Civic Center Dr., #301 does not have units with dishwashers.
