1690 Civic Center Dr., #301

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage media room

Spacious Townhouse in the Heart of Santa Clara - Conveniently located in the Verona complex in the heart of Santa Clara, this 2 bedroom, 2 ½ bathroom townhouse has it all. The main level has a living area, dining area, kitchen with pantry, half bath, and a lovely outdoor patio off the dining/kitchen. The spacious living area has a built-in media center surrounding the wood-burning fireplace. There are hardwood floors throughout the townhouse. The large open kitchen features granite slab counters and a separate pantry for plenty of storage.



The upper level has 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths, as well as a hallway linen closet. The master bedroom has a peaked ceiling giving it a spacious feel. It has two large closets for your storage needs. The master bath has a large vanity and a private shower area.



The townhouse is a standalone unit with no common walls in any living space. It has a 2 car garage with a dedicated laundry area and a separate 12’x9’ storage room. The townhouse is located blocks away from El Camino Real, so there are plenty of shopping and dining choices. It is minutes away from shopping and entertainment meccas Westfield Valley Fair and Santana Row. Highways 101 and 880 are just a few miles away. Make Verona your new home.



Rental guidelines:

• 3.5 x verifiable monthly income to rent ratio

• Minimum 650 FICO score (applies to each applicant)

• Income verification and government issued picture id required along with application

• No co-signors or guarantors

• Tenant must carry tenant liability insurance

• Sorry, no pets

• Holding deposit: 50% of full security deposit is due within 24 hours of application approval to hold property. Balance of deposit and first month’s rent (pro-rated if move in date other than the 1st) is due at lease signing, or within 10 days of paying the holding deposit, whichever comes first.

• Utilities included in rent: None. Tenant will need to set up their own power/water/garbage accounts with the City of Santa Clara.



(RLNE3894055)