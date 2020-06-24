All apartments in Santa Ana
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

940 E Civic Center Drive

940 E Civic Center Dr · No Longer Available
Location

940 E Civic Center Dr, Santa Ana, CA 92701
Logan

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to award-winning Santiago Street Lofts, Orange County's first transit oriented development. This community of 108 luxury live/work lofts provides the residents with built-in ground level commercial zoned workspace, to use for their business or creative pursuits. The community is approx 1 mile away from the up and coming Downtown Santa Ana and Artists Village areas (where many art galleries, shopping, eateries, bars, and cafe's call home). This end-unit plan 2 loft is very flexible open layout and can be configured/used as up to 3 bedrooms if desired. It is currently configured as a 2 bedroom + loft. Entrance is at ground level into a approx 500sqft commercial workspace with ADA-compliant restroom. Behind this space is a oversized 2-car garage. A walk up the stairs goes to the 2nd/3rd floor residential spaces. The kitchen features upgraded wood cabinetry, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. The 16ft+ tall window in the living room area provides BEAUTIFUL light exposure and views of the famous Santa Ana water tower. End-unit with only one shared wall, no one above or below. Matterport 3D tour available upon request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 940 E Civic Center Drive have any available units?
940 E Civic Center Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 940 E Civic Center Drive have?
Some of 940 E Civic Center Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 940 E Civic Center Drive currently offering any rent specials?
940 E Civic Center Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 940 E Civic Center Drive pet-friendly?
No, 940 E Civic Center Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 940 E Civic Center Drive offer parking?
Yes, 940 E Civic Center Drive offers parking.
Does 940 E Civic Center Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 940 E Civic Center Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 940 E Civic Center Drive have a pool?
No, 940 E Civic Center Drive does not have a pool.
Does 940 E Civic Center Drive have accessible units?
No, 940 E Civic Center Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 940 E Civic Center Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 940 E Civic Center Drive has units with dishwashers.
