936 E. Santa Ana Blvd #1

garage recently renovated extra storage

MOVE IN READY **Gorgeous state of the art 2bed/3ba COMMERCIAL/RESIDENTIAL unique 3 story Santiago Street Lofts *Exceptional Urban~Style Work/Home Corner End Unit Townhome* - *******Now AVAILABLE******

Must see this expectional property that offers work/home environment.

1st floor is zoned for your commercial business use

2nd floor is an exceptional penthouse style 2 story townhome loft with ultra modern design style with all amenties + so much more.

2 bedrooms

3 bathrooms

3 story

2 car extra large garage with additional storage throughout

FULL amenties/All appliances included

1st floor zoned for your personal business and offers a large spacious floorplan with full bathroom, and set up for your work essential needs at 960 sq ft with glass roll up door and attached 2 car garage.

Ideally suited for attorneys, mortgage brokers, and other professionals

TONS of upgrades from a former MODEL unit

2nd & 3rd floor offers an incredible residential living space. Must see this diverse property and all that is has to offer!

Best location in community of Santiago Street Lofts, offering best curb appeal and end corner unit for the most desirable location.

Plenty of FREE secure parking across the street (Santa Ana Train Station)



$3395.00 RENT

$3395.00 SECURITY DEPOSIT



All applications must be sumitted on line at www.LRSRealtyandManagement.com



