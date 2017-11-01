All apartments in Santa Ana
936 E. Santa Ana Blvd #1

936 East Santa Ana Boulevard · (714) 756-1300
Location

936 East Santa Ana Boulevard, Santa Ana, CA 92701
Intercity-RTC

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 936 E. Santa Ana Blvd #1 · Avail. now

$3,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 2300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
MOVE IN READY **Gorgeous state of the art 2bed/3ba COMMERCIAL/RESIDENTIAL unique 3 story Santiago Street Lofts *Exceptional Urban~Style Work/Home Corner End Unit Townhome* - *******Now AVAILABLE******
Must see this expectional property that offers work/home environment.
1st floor is zoned for your commercial business use
2nd floor is an exceptional penthouse style 2 story townhome loft with ultra modern design style with all amenties + so much more.
**A detailed property profile sheet can be emailed to you for specific info**
Please fee free to call, text or email with your interest on this property
Stacey@LRSRM.com or #714-756-1300

Please schedule an exclusive property tour directly with Stacey@LRSRM.com
Virtual tours coming soon
Professionally Managed by LRS Realty & Management, Inc
LRS is an equal housing provider
LRS complies with all fair housing laws

2 bedrooms
3 bathrooms
3 story
2 car extra large garage with additional storage throughout
FULL amenties/All appliances included
1st floor zoned for your personal business and offers a large spacious floorplan with full bathroom, and set up for your work essential needs at 960 sq ft with glass roll up door and attached 2 car garage.
Ideally suited for attorneys, mortgage brokers, and other professionals
TONS of upgrades from a former MODEL unit
2nd & 3rd floor offers an incredible residential living space. Must see this diverse property and all that is has to offer!
Best location in community of Santiago Street Lofts, offering best curb appeal and end corner unit for the most desirable location.
Plenty of FREE secure parking across the street (Santa Ana Train Station)

Please contact agent directly to schedule tour and to discuss any property questions

$3395.00 RENT
$3395.00 SECURITY DEPOSIT

All applications must be sumitted on line at www.LRSRealtyandManagement.com

Please schedule an exclusive property tour directly with Stacey@LRSRM.com

(RLNE5726000)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

