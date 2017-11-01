843 North Garnsey Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accessible carport gym on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

This beautiful craftsman home is located in the heart of Santa Ana. Your entrance to this house is through a charming front porch. The main house features 2 bedrooms with a Jack and Jill bathroom. The house features upgraded floors and fresh paint. Laundry room leads you to a nice large back yard. The rear unit features 2 separate rooms with one of the rooms having a storage closet. Located in the heart of Orange County and within walking distance of Downtown Santa Ana. The property is also in close proximity to major freeways.

