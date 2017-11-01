843 North Garnsey Street, Santa Ana, CA 92701 Willard
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This beautiful craftsman home is located in the heart of Santa Ana. Your entrance to this house is through a charming front porch. The main house features 2 bedrooms with a Jack and Jill bathroom. The house features upgraded floors and fresh paint. Laundry room leads you to a nice large back yard. The rear unit features 2 separate rooms with one of the rooms having a storage closet. Located in the heart of Orange County and within walking distance of Downtown Santa Ana. The property is also in close proximity to major freeways.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
