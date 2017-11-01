All apartments in Santa Ana
843 North Garnsey Street
843 North Garnsey Street

843 North Garnsey Street · No Longer Available
Location

843 North Garnsey Street, Santa Ana, CA 92701
Willard

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This beautiful craftsman home is located in the heart of Santa Ana. Your entrance to this house is through a charming front porch. The main house features 2 bedrooms with a Jack and Jill bathroom. The house features upgraded floors and fresh paint. Laundry room leads you to a nice large back yard. The rear unit features 2 separate rooms with one of the rooms having a storage closet. Located in the heart of Orange County and within walking distance of Downtown Santa Ana. The property is also in close proximity to major freeways.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 843 North Garnsey Street have any available units?
843 North Garnsey Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 843 North Garnsey Street have?
Some of 843 North Garnsey Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 843 North Garnsey Street currently offering any rent specials?
843 North Garnsey Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 843 North Garnsey Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 843 North Garnsey Street is pet friendly.
Does 843 North Garnsey Street offer parking?
Yes, 843 North Garnsey Street offers parking.
Does 843 North Garnsey Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 843 North Garnsey Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 843 North Garnsey Street have a pool?
No, 843 North Garnsey Street does not have a pool.
Does 843 North Garnsey Street have accessible units?
Yes, 843 North Garnsey Street has accessible units.
Does 843 North Garnsey Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 843 North Garnsey Street has units with dishwashers.
