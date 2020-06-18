All apartments in Santa Ana
806 E Santa Clara Avenue
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

806 E Santa Clara Avenue

806 East Santa Clara Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

806 East Santa Clara Avenue, Santa Ana, CA 92706
Park Santiago

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3D TOUR HERE: https://www.asteroommls.com/pviewer?token=TPDXCGEInk2GyM7jBD4U8g
Centrally located on a shady, tree-lined street within the highly desired Park Santiago community, this upgraded and move-in ready home is situated on a large lot and features a bright and fresh floor plan replete with beautifully appointed touches throughout. Boasting standout improvements such as refinished hardwood flooring, an updated kitchen, central air conditioning and heating, newer dual-pane windows, custom closets, updated lighting features, craftsman-style wainscoting, custom painting inside and out, the property benefits from contemporary improvements while retaining its 1950s charm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 806 E Santa Clara Avenue have any available units?
806 E Santa Clara Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
Is 806 E Santa Clara Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
806 E Santa Clara Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 806 E Santa Clara Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 806 E Santa Clara Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 806 E Santa Clara Avenue offer parking?
No, 806 E Santa Clara Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 806 E Santa Clara Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 806 E Santa Clara Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 806 E Santa Clara Avenue have a pool?
No, 806 E Santa Clara Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 806 E Santa Clara Avenue have accessible units?
No, 806 E Santa Clara Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 806 E Santa Clara Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 806 E Santa Clara Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 806 E Santa Clara Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 806 E Santa Clara Avenue has units with air conditioning.
