806 E Santa Clara Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

3D TOUR HERE: https://www.asteroommls.com/pviewer?token=TPDXCGEInk2GyM7jBD4U8g

Centrally located on a shady, tree-lined street within the highly desired Park Santiago community, this upgraded and move-in ready home is situated on a large lot and features a bright and fresh floor plan replete with beautifully appointed touches throughout. Boasting standout improvements such as refinished hardwood flooring, an updated kitchen, central air conditioning and heating, newer dual-pane windows, custom closets, updated lighting features, craftsman-style wainscoting, custom painting inside and out, the property benefits from contemporary improvements while retaining its 1950s charm.