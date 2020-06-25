All apartments in Santa Ana
Find more places like 701-20 701 E. 5th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Ana, CA
/
701-20 701 E. 5th Street
Last updated April 13 2019 at 8:53 AM

701-20 701 E. 5th Street

701 East 5th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Ana
See all
Downtown Santa Ana
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

701 East 5th Street, Santa Ana, CA 92701
Downtown Santa Ana

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
0 beds and 1 baths + Office included in this unit.
Enjoy the serenity of 5th Street Apartments. Fifth Street Apartments offers you contemporary comfort, neighborhood convenience and easy access to major freeways, civic, business, cultural, and shopping centers. This centrally located neighborhood has schools, parks and a variety of shops and restaurants.
Nice apartment.

Amenities: Pets OK.
Utilities: Gas, Water, Trash, Sewer.
Appliances: Fridge, Hot plate.
Parking: Street parking
https://www.mashcole.com/apartment-for-rent/santa-ana-0-bed-1-bath/191/

IT490405 - IT49MC191

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701-20 701 E. 5th Street have any available units?
701-20 701 E. 5th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
Is 701-20 701 E. 5th Street currently offering any rent specials?
701-20 701 E. 5th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701-20 701 E. 5th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 701-20 701 E. 5th Street is pet friendly.
Does 701-20 701 E. 5th Street offer parking?
Yes, 701-20 701 E. 5th Street offers parking.
Does 701-20 701 E. 5th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 701-20 701 E. 5th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 701-20 701 E. 5th Street have a pool?
No, 701-20 701 E. 5th Street does not have a pool.
Does 701-20 701 E. 5th Street have accessible units?
No, 701-20 701 E. 5th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 701-20 701 E. 5th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 701-20 701 E. 5th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 701-20 701 E. 5th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 701-20 701 E. 5th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Aspens Fairhaven
1201 E Fairhaven Ave
Santa Ana, CA 92705
Southtown Apartments
2140 South Main Street
Santa Ana, CA 92707
1001 Riverine Avenue
1001 Riverine Avenue
Santa Ana, CA 92701
The Imperial Apartments
1722 N Bush St
Santa Ana, CA 92706
The Marke
100 E MacArthur Blvd
Santa Ana, CA 92707
Aspen Village
3600 Aspen Village Way
Santa Ana, CA 92704
Prisma
301 Jeanette Ln
Santa Ana, CA 92705
THE CHARLIE Orange County
3630 Westminster Avenue
Santa Ana, CA 92703

Similar Pages

Santa Ana 1 BedroomsSanta Ana 2 Bedrooms
Santa Ana Apartments with BalconySanta Ana Apartments with Parking
Santa Ana Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cabrillo ParkArmstrong
Downtown Santa Ana
South Coast

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Ana CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine