All apartments in Santa Ana
Find more places like 306 E Chestnut Ave #A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Ana, CA
/
306 E Chestnut Ave #A
Last updated July 31 2019 at 9:24 AM

306 E Chestnut Ave #A

306 E Chestnut Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Ana
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

306 E Chestnut Ave, Santa Ana, CA 92701
Eastside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
Lovely Studio Close to Downtown Santa Ana! - Check out this amazing 3D virtual tour!
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=B5snVVDPe1p

Take a look at this fun video tour!
https://youtu.be/rrhd0E55_vg

Lovely residential studio close to downtown Santa Ana in private gated community with secure underground parking. Great ground level location close to the staircase, elevator, and pool. Spacious living area with wonderful stone wall accents and new paint. Large bathroom and preparation area with huge wall to wall closet. Wonderful kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Laundry closet in unit with washer and dryer. Enclosed patio for additional privacy. Located just a few blocks from the artists village in Downtown Santa Ana with lots of dining, shopping, and entertainment all throughout the year. Just minutes away from the 5 and 55 freeways for easy commutes.

Home is available for immediate move in with a 12 month lease and $1275 security deposit on approved credit. Visit our website at rpmcoast.com and register for a tour to see this property for yourself. Apply online at rpmcoast.com with $49 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee required. Water and trash service included. Renter's insurance or Tenant Liability insurance required. To schedule showing please email showings@rpmcoast.com. For more information contact Property Manager- Deanne at 714-899-2200 x 114 or deanne@rpmcoast.com / Hendy at hendy@rpmcoast.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4987719)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 E Chestnut Ave #A have any available units?
306 E Chestnut Ave #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 306 E Chestnut Ave #A have?
Some of 306 E Chestnut Ave #A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 306 E Chestnut Ave #A currently offering any rent specials?
306 E Chestnut Ave #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 E Chestnut Ave #A pet-friendly?
No, 306 E Chestnut Ave #A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 306 E Chestnut Ave #A offer parking?
Yes, 306 E Chestnut Ave #A offers parking.
Does 306 E Chestnut Ave #A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 306 E Chestnut Ave #A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 E Chestnut Ave #A have a pool?
Yes, 306 E Chestnut Ave #A has a pool.
Does 306 E Chestnut Ave #A have accessible units?
No, 306 E Chestnut Ave #A does not have accessible units.
Does 306 E Chestnut Ave #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 306 E Chestnut Ave #A does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Aspens Fairhaven
1201 E Fairhaven Ave
Santa Ana, CA 92705
The Aspen South Coast
1601 W MacArthur Blvd
Santa Ana, CA 92704
1001 Riverine Avenue
1001 Riverine Avenue
Santa Ana, CA 92701
The Imperial Apartments
1722 N Bush St
Santa Ana, CA 92706
The Marke
100 E MacArthur Blvd
Santa Ana, CA 92707
Chatham Village
16331 McFadden Ave
Santa Ana, CA 92780
Lake Dianne
750 Parkcenter Dr
Santa Ana, CA 92705
Prisma
301 Jeanette Ln
Santa Ana, CA 92705

Similar Pages

Santa Ana 1 BedroomsSanta Ana 2 Bedrooms
Santa Ana Apartments with BalconySanta Ana Apartments with Parking
Santa Ana Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cabrillo ParkArmstrong
Downtown Santa Ana
South Coast

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Ana CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine