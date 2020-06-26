306 E Chestnut Ave #A

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters parking stainless steel pool

Lovely Studio Close to Downtown Santa Ana! - Check out this amazing 3D virtual tour!

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=B5snVVDPe1p



Take a look at this fun video tour!

https://youtu.be/rrhd0E55_vg



Lovely residential studio close to downtown Santa Ana in private gated community with secure underground parking. Great ground level location close to the staircase, elevator, and pool. Spacious living area with wonderful stone wall accents and new paint. Large bathroom and preparation area with huge wall to wall closet. Wonderful kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Laundry closet in unit with washer and dryer. Enclosed patio for additional privacy. Located just a few blocks from the artists village in Downtown Santa Ana with lots of dining, shopping, and entertainment all throughout the year. Just minutes away from the 5 and 55 freeways for easy commutes.



Home is available for immediate move in with a 12 month lease and $1275 security deposit on approved credit. Visit our website at rpmcoast.com and register for a tour to see this property for yourself. Apply online at rpmcoast.com with $49 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee required. Water and trash service included. Renter's insurance or Tenant Liability insurance required. To schedule showing please email showings@rpmcoast.com. For more information contact Property Manager- Deanne at 714-899-2200 x 114 or deanne@rpmcoast.com / Hendy at hendy@rpmcoast.com



No Pets Allowed



