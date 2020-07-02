Amenities

304-G E Chestnut Available 06/01/20 *** 100% remodeled, upper, private 1BR Condo w/ balcony and privacy - All appliances Included - Pets OK *** - - Privately Owned Condominium offered by Private Party who takes good care of his tenants & condos and does this activity as a full time job.



- This unit does not belong to an apartment community and is surrounded by quiet homeowners / full time residents taking pride of their neighborhood.



- Approx. 950 SF 1BR/1BA in central Orange County



- Upstairs Unit with New Laminated Hardwood Floor and Recessed Lights Throughout.



- Freshly Painted Throughout.



- All of the Newer Kitchen Appliances are included: Large Top Mount Refrigerator, Microwave, Gas Stove and Dishwasher.



- Separate Laundry Room with large side by side Washer and Dryer with many cabinets.



- Extremely Large Bedroom fits a king size bed and two nightstands with a dresser and much more.



- Bedroom Sliders onto Private Balcony with tree views.



- Kitchen Features Newer Cabinets, Electric Stove and Oven, Dishwasher with large Countertop and backsplash entirely tiled.



- Central Heating and AC.



- Amenities Include Swimming Pool, Underground Garage and Elevator.



- One Individual Assigned Covered Parking Space (Carport with lockable storage cabinet).



- Easy access to the 5, 55, 57, 22 and 405 freeways and toll roads 133 and 241.



- Very easy commute to Costa Mesa, Santa Ana, Irvine, Tustin, Mission Viejo, Aliso Viejo, Rancho Santa Margarita, Laguna Hills, Laguna Niguel, Lake Forest, etc.



- Rent is $1,775 per Month and an Extra $75 Utility Fee for Water, Sewer, Trash (only electricity and cable at your name).



- Minimum 12 Month Lease.



- Non Smoking Condo, whether inside or outside. No exceptions, sorry.



- Minimum 12 month lease.



- OK with one pet with no extra deposit. Please submit first for your pet approval and/or for your pet exception request.



- For faster response, please contact Marc on the link provided in this ad for further questions or showings.



Thank you for your interest!!



Marc



(RLNE5740262)