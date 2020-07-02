All apartments in Santa Ana
Find more places like 304-G E Chestnut.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Ana, CA
/
304-G E Chestnut
Last updated May 8 2020 at 12:57 PM

304-G E Chestnut

304 E Chestnut Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Ana
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

304 E Chestnut Ave, Santa Ana, CA 92701
Eastside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
304-G E Chestnut Available 06/01/20 *** 100% remodeled, upper, private 1BR Condo w/ balcony and privacy - All appliances Included - Pets OK *** - - Privately Owned Condominium offered by Private Party who takes good care of his tenants & condos and does this activity as a full time job.

- This unit does not belong to an apartment community and is surrounded by quiet homeowners / full time residents taking pride of their neighborhood.

- Approx. 950 SF 1BR/1BA in central Orange County

- Upstairs Unit with New Laminated Hardwood Floor and Recessed Lights Throughout.

- Freshly Painted Throughout.

- All of the Newer Kitchen Appliances are included: Large Top Mount Refrigerator, Microwave, Gas Stove and Dishwasher.

- Separate Laundry Room with large side by side Washer and Dryer with many cabinets.

- Extremely Large Bedroom fits a king size bed and two nightstands with a dresser and much more.

- Bedroom Sliders onto Private Balcony with tree views.

- Kitchen Features Newer Cabinets, Electric Stove and Oven, Dishwasher with large Countertop and backsplash entirely tiled.

- Central Heating and AC.

- Amenities Include Swimming Pool, Underground Garage and Elevator.

- One Individual Assigned Covered Parking Space (Carport with lockable storage cabinet).

- Easy access to the 5, 55, 57, 22 and 405 freeways and toll roads 133 and 241.

- Very easy commute to Costa Mesa, Santa Ana, Irvine, Tustin, Mission Viejo, Aliso Viejo, Rancho Santa Margarita, Laguna Hills, Laguna Niguel, Lake Forest, etc.

- Rent is $1,775 per Month and an Extra $75 Utility Fee for Water, Sewer, Trash (only electricity and cable at your name).

- Minimum 12 Month Lease.

- Non Smoking Condo, whether inside or outside. No exceptions, sorry.

- Minimum 12 month lease.

- OK with one pet with no extra deposit. Please submit first for your pet approval and/or for your pet exception request.

- For faster response, please contact Marc on the link provided in this ad for further questions or showings.

Thank you for your interest!!

Marc

(RLNE5740262)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 304-G E Chestnut have any available units?
304-G E Chestnut doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 304-G E Chestnut have?
Some of 304-G E Chestnut's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 304-G E Chestnut currently offering any rent specials?
304-G E Chestnut is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304-G E Chestnut pet-friendly?
Yes, 304-G E Chestnut is pet friendly.
Does 304-G E Chestnut offer parking?
Yes, 304-G E Chestnut offers parking.
Does 304-G E Chestnut have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 304-G E Chestnut offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 304-G E Chestnut have a pool?
Yes, 304-G E Chestnut has a pool.
Does 304-G E Chestnut have accessible units?
No, 304-G E Chestnut does not have accessible units.
Does 304-G E Chestnut have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 304-G E Chestnut has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Horizon Apartment Homes
2414 N Tustin Ave
Santa Ana, CA 92705
Southtown Apartments
2140 South Main Street
Santa Ana, CA 92707
1001 Riverine Avenue
1001 Riverine Avenue
Santa Ana, CA 92701
The Imperial Apartments
1722 N Bush St
Santa Ana, CA 92706
Santa Fe Village
3700 S Santa Fe Village Dr
Santa Ana, CA 92704
The Marke
100 E MacArthur Blvd
Santa Ana, CA 92707
Latitude Apartments
15314 Gault St
Santa Ana, CA 91406
Prisma
301 Jeanette Ln
Santa Ana, CA 92705

Similar Pages

Santa Ana 1 BedroomsSanta Ana 2 Bedrooms
Santa Ana Apartments with BalconySanta Ana Apartments with Parking
Santa Ana Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cabrillo ParkArmstrong
Downtown Santa Ana
South Coast

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Ana CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine