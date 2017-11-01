2905 South Fairview Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

South Coast Metro Condominium with no one above or below. Close to Shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Near Jim Thorpe and Greenville Fundamental elementary schools. Split level home with a two car, direct entry, attached garage with washer and dryer. Master bedroom is on the entry level from the Garage with a large patio outside a sliding glass door. The living level has a patio off of the Kitchen and family room. Two bedrooms on the split level from the living area with full bath. Both baths will have various upgrades and remodels done prior to new tenant.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.