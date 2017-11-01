All apartments in Santa Ana
Last updated October 31 2019 at 6:35 AM

2905 South Fairview Street

2905 South Fairview Street · No Longer Available
Location

2905 South Fairview Street, Santa Ana, CA 92704
Armstrong

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
South Coast Metro Condominium with no one above or below. Close to Shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Near Jim Thorpe and Greenville Fundamental elementary schools. Split level home with a two car, direct entry, attached garage with washer and dryer. Master bedroom is on the entry level from the Garage with a large patio outside a sliding glass door. The living level has a patio off of the Kitchen and family room. Two bedrooms on the split level from the living area with full bath. Both baths will have various upgrades and remodels done prior to new tenant.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2905 South Fairview Street have any available units?
2905 South Fairview Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 2905 South Fairview Street have?
Some of 2905 South Fairview Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2905 South Fairview Street currently offering any rent specials?
2905 South Fairview Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2905 South Fairview Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2905 South Fairview Street is pet friendly.
Does 2905 South Fairview Street offer parking?
Yes, 2905 South Fairview Street offers parking.
Does 2905 South Fairview Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2905 South Fairview Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2905 South Fairview Street have a pool?
No, 2905 South Fairview Street does not have a pool.
Does 2905 South Fairview Street have accessible units?
No, 2905 South Fairview Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2905 South Fairview Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2905 South Fairview Street does not have units with dishwashers.

