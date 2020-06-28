2700 W Segerstrom Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Welcome home to 2700 W Segerstrom Unit C! This beautifully updated, light and bright, two story condo offers 3 bedrooms and two full bathrooms over 1284 square feet of living space. This floor plan allows for a downstairs master bedroom with en-suite master bathroom, walk in closet, and a private patio with separate entrance. Upstairs you will find an open and inviting living and dining room, loft with skylight, and and an kitchen with new quartz countertop, white cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. New vinyl floors throughout. Enjoy living in this centrally located condo in the heart of Orange County with close proximity to the 405/55/73 freeways, John Wayne Airport, endless shopping and dining, nearby beaches and coastal neighborhoods, and all the entertainment Orange County has to offer. This is a must see!