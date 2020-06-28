All apartments in Santa Ana
Home
/
Santa Ana, CA
/
2700 W Segerstrom Avenue
2700 W Segerstrom Avenue

2700 West Segerstrom Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2700 West Segerstrom Avenue, Santa Ana, CA 92704
Armstrong

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Welcome home to 2700 W Segerstrom Unit C! This beautifully updated, light and bright, two story condo offers 3 bedrooms and two full bathrooms over 1284 square feet of living space. This floor plan allows for a downstairs master bedroom with en-suite master bathroom, walk in closet, and a private patio with separate entrance. Upstairs you will find an open and inviting living and dining room, loft with skylight, and and an kitchen with new quartz countertop, white cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. New vinyl floors throughout. Enjoy living in this centrally located condo in the heart of Orange County with close proximity to the 405/55/73 freeways, John Wayne Airport, endless shopping and dining, nearby beaches and coastal neighborhoods, and all the entertainment Orange County has to offer. This is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2700 W Segerstrom Avenue have any available units?
2700 W Segerstrom Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 2700 W Segerstrom Avenue have?
Some of 2700 W Segerstrom Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2700 W Segerstrom Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2700 W Segerstrom Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2700 W Segerstrom Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2700 W Segerstrom Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 2700 W Segerstrom Avenue offer parking?
No, 2700 W Segerstrom Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2700 W Segerstrom Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2700 W Segerstrom Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2700 W Segerstrom Avenue have a pool?
No, 2700 W Segerstrom Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2700 W Segerstrom Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2700 W Segerstrom Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2700 W Segerstrom Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2700 W Segerstrom Avenue has units with dishwashers.
