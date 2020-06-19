2521 North Hathaway Street

Amenities

Located on a cul de sac in a wonderful neighborhood, this single family home features extensive bamboo flooring, recessed lighting throughout, upgraded dual paned windows, remodeled kitchen with quartz countertops and custom cabinets, plantation shutters, gas fireplace, 2 remodeled bathrooms, central heat and air conditioning and a 2 car garage with direct access. Washer, dryer and refrigerator is supplied by Owner. Owner pays for gardening services. One small pet under 25 pounds will be considered. No smoking. Renters insurance is required. Available May 1, 2020. Contact Jessica at 714.202.8100 for more information.