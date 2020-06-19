All apartments in Santa Ana
Last updated June 16 2020 at 12:29 AM

2521 North Hathaway Street

2521 North Hathaway Street · (714) 202-8100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2521 North Hathaway Street, Santa Ana, CA 92705
Cabrillo Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,075

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1414 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Located on a cul de sac in a wonderful neighborhood, this single family home features extensive bamboo flooring, recessed lighting throughout, upgraded dual paned windows, remodeled kitchen with quartz countertops and custom cabinets, plantation shutters, gas fireplace, 2 remodeled bathrooms, central heat and air conditioning and a 2 car garage with direct access. Washer, dryer and refrigerator is supplied by Owner. Owner pays for gardening services. One small pet under 25 pounds will be considered. No smoking. Renters insurance is required. Available May 1, 2020. Contact Jessica at 714.202.8100 for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2521 North Hathaway Street have any available units?
2521 North Hathaway Street has a unit available for $3,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 2521 North Hathaway Street have?
Some of 2521 North Hathaway Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2521 North Hathaway Street currently offering any rent specials?
2521 North Hathaway Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2521 North Hathaway Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2521 North Hathaway Street is pet friendly.
Does 2521 North Hathaway Street offer parking?
Yes, 2521 North Hathaway Street does offer parking.
Does 2521 North Hathaway Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2521 North Hathaway Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2521 North Hathaway Street have a pool?
No, 2521 North Hathaway Street does not have a pool.
Does 2521 North Hathaway Street have accessible units?
No, 2521 North Hathaway Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2521 North Hathaway Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2521 North Hathaway Street does not have units with dishwashers.
