Last updated November 17 2019 at 10:55 AM

2135 S. Shelton St

2135 South Shelton Street · No Longer Available
Location

2135 South Shelton Street, Santa Ana, CA 92707
Bristol Manor

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Newly Renovated Single Family Home - **** . NEW LANDSCAPING IN THE FRONT AND BACKYARD IS IN PROGRESS AND WILL BE COMPLETE PRIOR TO THE NEW RENTER MOVING IN ***

Located in the highly desirable community of Memorial Park, this newly renovated home has 2 Bedrooms + 1 Bathroom and a a large private backyard. It has an open-concept living area which includes a large enclosed sun-room which makes this home a perfect sanctuary and a great space for entertaining.

This beautiful home offers granite kitchen countertops, all appliances included, plenty of storage, high-end wood-style floors throughout, spacious bedrooms, an upgraded bathroom, upgraded light fixtures and a direct access one car garage. Additionally, this home is near restaurants, shops, entertainment, bus lines, excellent schools, the 55, 5 and 405 freeways, South Coast Plaza, Main Place Mall and much more! Call today to schedule a tour with one of our helpful Leasing Coordinators,

(RLNE5184831)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2135 S. Shelton St have any available units?
2135 S. Shelton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 2135 S. Shelton St have?
Some of 2135 S. Shelton St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2135 S. Shelton St currently offering any rent specials?
2135 S. Shelton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2135 S. Shelton St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2135 S. Shelton St is pet friendly.
Does 2135 S. Shelton St offer parking?
Yes, 2135 S. Shelton St offers parking.
Does 2135 S. Shelton St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2135 S. Shelton St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2135 S. Shelton St have a pool?
No, 2135 S. Shelton St does not have a pool.
Does 2135 S. Shelton St have accessible units?
No, 2135 S. Shelton St does not have accessible units.
Does 2135 S. Shelton St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2135 S. Shelton St does not have units with dishwashers.

