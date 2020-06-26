2135 S. Shelton St

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Newly Renovated Single Family Home - **** . NEW LANDSCAPING IN THE FRONT AND BACKYARD IS IN PROGRESS AND WILL BE COMPLETE PRIOR TO THE NEW RENTER MOVING IN ***



Located in the highly desirable community of Memorial Park, this newly renovated home has 2 Bedrooms + 1 Bathroom and a a large private backyard. It has an open-concept living area which includes a large enclosed sun-room which makes this home a perfect sanctuary and a great space for entertaining.



This beautiful home offers granite kitchen countertops, all appliances included, plenty of storage, high-end wood-style floors throughout, spacious bedrooms, an upgraded bathroom, upgraded light fixtures and a direct access one car garage. Additionally, this home is near restaurants, shops, entertainment, bus lines, excellent schools, the 55, 5 and 405 freeways, South Coast Plaza, Main Place Mall and much more! Call today to schedule a tour with one of our helpful Leasing Coordinators,



(RLNE5184831)