2134 N Eastwood Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry garage microwave carpet range oven

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Tree-lined street, with a welcoming front home, and a lovely rose bed greets you as you walk to the front door. Paved driveway with 2-car garage to offer additional parking space. Double door entryway gives a home a grand feel when enter the home. Easy flow from the entryway to the kitchen, living room, dining room, as well as bedrooms. Plenty of natural light in the home when the blinds are opened. Kitchen includes new gas stove/oven and refrigerator. Laundry area is within the home (not in garage), and washer and dryer are included. This home is partially tiled and are carpeted in each bedroom with high quality carpet. Spacious backyard with a partially covered area offers a great space for entertaining. Backyard also offers a few specialty fruit trees (Longan Tree, Chinese Apple Tree, and Lime Tree) in a raised planter section. The house is equipped with dual-pane windows and Central Heating and Air. This well-maintained 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single story home is accessible to freeways, shopping & entertainment center, and schools.