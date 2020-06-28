All apartments in Santa Ana
Last updated August 30 2019 at 7:24 AM

2134 N Eastwood Avenue

2134 North Eastwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2134 North Eastwood Avenue, Santa Ana, CA 92705
Cabrillo Park

Amenities

Tree-lined street, with a welcoming front home, and a lovely rose bed greets you as you walk to the front door. Paved driveway with 2-car garage to offer additional parking space. Double door entryway gives a home a grand feel when enter the home. Easy flow from the entryway to the kitchen, living room, dining room, as well as bedrooms. Plenty of natural light in the home when the blinds are opened. Kitchen includes new gas stove/oven and refrigerator. Laundry area is within the home (not in garage), and washer and dryer are included. This home is partially tiled and are carpeted in each bedroom with high quality carpet. Spacious backyard with a partially covered area offers a great space for entertaining. Backyard also offers a few specialty fruit trees (Longan Tree, Chinese Apple Tree, and Lime Tree) in a raised planter section. The house is equipped with dual-pane windows and Central Heating and Air. This well-maintained 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single story home is accessible to freeways, shopping & entertainment center, and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2134 N Eastwood Avenue have any available units?
2134 N Eastwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 2134 N Eastwood Avenue have?
Some of 2134 N Eastwood Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2134 N Eastwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2134 N Eastwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2134 N Eastwood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2134 N Eastwood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 2134 N Eastwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2134 N Eastwood Avenue offers parking.
Does 2134 N Eastwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2134 N Eastwood Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2134 N Eastwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 2134 N Eastwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2134 N Eastwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2134 N Eastwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2134 N Eastwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2134 N Eastwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
