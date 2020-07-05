2107 North Bristol Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage internet access

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Built in 1959, this newly remodeled, 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms home property rental in the energetic Northwest Santa Ana neighborhood. With access to public transportation and a school nearby!



The renovated and unfurnished interior features hardwood floors, a fireplace, and 2 brand new bedrooms. The kitchen is equipped with quartz countertops and ample storage for the cabinets and drawers. A hookup connection is available for a washer and dryer. Centralized forced-air heating installed for climate control. The exterior features a lawn, patio, and fenced backyard which are great spaces to unwind and hang out with guests or family.



Tenants are responsible for sewage, gas, electricity, cable, and internet. Landlord will cover the water, trash, and landscaping.



Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Additional Details:

There is an attached single-car garage and a 3 spot driveway for use.



Medium and large pets are welcome in this pet-friendly home with a pet deposit of $500/pet.



Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: Riverview Park, Fisher Park, Edna Park, and Morrison Park.



The property’s Walk Score is 79/100. This is a Very Walkable location and most errands can be accomplished on foot.



(RLNE5698864)