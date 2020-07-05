2107 North Bristol Street

All apartments in Santa Ana
Location

2107 N Bristol St, Santa Ana, CA 92706
Northwest Santa Ana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER!
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

Built in 1959, this newly remodeled, 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms home property rental in the energetic Northwest Santa Ana neighborhood. With access to public transportation and a school nearby!

The renovated and unfurnished interior features hardwood floors, a fireplace, and 2 brand new bedrooms. The kitchen is equipped with quartz countertops and ample storage for the cabinets and drawers. A hookup connection is available for a washer and dryer. Centralized forced-air heating installed for climate control. The exterior features a lawn, patio, and fenced backyard which are great spaces to unwind and hang out with guests or family.

Tenants are responsible for sewage, gas, electricity, cable, and internet. Landlord will cover the water, trash, and landscaping.

Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Additional Details:
There is an attached single-car garage and a 3 spot driveway for use.

Medium and large pets are welcome in this pet-friendly home with a pet deposit of $500/pet.

Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: Riverview Park, Fisher Park, Edna Park, and Morrison Park.

The property’s Walk Score is 79/100. This is a Very Walkable location and most errands can be accomplished on foot.

(RLNE5698864)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2107 North Bristol Street have any available units?
2107 North Bristol Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 2107 North Bristol Street have?
Some of 2107 North Bristol Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2107 North Bristol Street currently offering any rent specials?
2107 North Bristol Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2107 North Bristol Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2107 North Bristol Street is pet friendly.
Does 2107 North Bristol Street offer parking?
Yes, 2107 North Bristol Street offers parking.
Does 2107 North Bristol Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2107 North Bristol Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2107 North Bristol Street have a pool?
No, 2107 North Bristol Street does not have a pool.
Does 2107 North Bristol Street have accessible units?
No, 2107 North Bristol Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2107 North Bristol Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2107 North Bristol Street does not have units with dishwashers.

