2001 N Flower Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool

French Country Manor in Historic Floral Park! Enter through the wrought iron gate to a delightful stone courtyard with an inviting front porch. Sparkling wood floors, chandeliers, and exquisite crown molding abound inside. Living Room is massive with beamed, vaulted ceiling, brick fireplace, built-ins, and French doors and windows. Gracious Dining Room with crown molding and wainscoting, wall of windows, and stunning chandelier. The masterfully remodeled Kitchen, the gathering place for the home, is complete with custom cabinetry, 5 burner range with pot-filler, walk-in pantry, appliances made for the gourmet including stone countertops and matching island with seating and storage. Master Suite is upstairs with lots of light, including a beautifully updated bath and room for expansive walk-in closet and a private office. 4 Bedrooms total, 3 downstairs and master upstairs, and 3 Baths. Long, gated driveway and circular turn-out. Sparkling Pool. Built in 1936 on a spacious lot– wonderful for entertaining!