Home
/
Santa Ana, CA
/
2001 N Flower Street
Last updated December 24 2019 at 3:05 PM

2001 N Flower Street

2001 North Flower Street · No Longer Available
Location

2001 North Flower Street, Santa Ana, CA 92706
Northwest Santa Ana

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
French Country Manor in Historic Floral Park! Enter through the wrought iron gate to a delightful stone courtyard with an inviting front porch. Sparkling wood floors, chandeliers, and exquisite crown molding abound inside. Living Room is massive with beamed, vaulted ceiling, brick fireplace, built-ins, and French doors and windows. Gracious Dining Room with crown molding and wainscoting, wall of windows, and stunning chandelier. The masterfully remodeled Kitchen, the gathering place for the home, is complete with custom cabinetry, 5 burner range with pot-filler, walk-in pantry, appliances made for the gourmet including stone countertops and matching island with seating and storage. Master Suite is upstairs with lots of light, including a beautifully updated bath and room for expansive walk-in closet and a private office. 4 Bedrooms total, 3 downstairs and master upstairs, and 3 Baths. Long, gated driveway and circular turn-out. Sparkling Pool. Built in 1936 on a spacious lot– wonderful for entertaining!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2001 N Flower Street have any available units?
2001 N Flower Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 2001 N Flower Street have?
Some of 2001 N Flower Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2001 N Flower Street currently offering any rent specials?
2001 N Flower Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2001 N Flower Street pet-friendly?
No, 2001 N Flower Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 2001 N Flower Street offer parking?
Yes, 2001 N Flower Street offers parking.
Does 2001 N Flower Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2001 N Flower Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2001 N Flower Street have a pool?
Yes, 2001 N Flower Street has a pool.
Does 2001 N Flower Street have accessible units?
No, 2001 N Flower Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2001 N Flower Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2001 N Flower Street has units with dishwashers.

