Santa Ana, CA
1845 W Blackhawk Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1845 W Blackhawk Drive

1845 W Blackhawk Dr · No Longer Available
Santa Ana
Armstrong
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Pool
Location

1845 W Blackhawk Dr, Santa Ana, CA 92704
Armstrong

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Located in beautiful gated community of Armstrong Ranch, which is also guard gated 24/7. Model: Prince. Spacious with high-end renovations, this home includes, 5 bedrooms, and 4.5 bathrooms, as well as a bonus room, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors throughout the main living area,
Granite Counters in the kitchen and bathrooms, kitchen also includes a large island and Energy Star Appliances. This home also has a front porch as well as a salt water pool and spa, in addition to the community pool and spa. Less than two miles from South Coast Plaza Mall, this home is pure luxury.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1845 W Blackhawk Drive have any available units?
1845 W Blackhawk Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 1845 W Blackhawk Drive have?
Some of 1845 W Blackhawk Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1845 W Blackhawk Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1845 W Blackhawk Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1845 W Blackhawk Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1845 W Blackhawk Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 1845 W Blackhawk Drive offer parking?
No, 1845 W Blackhawk Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1845 W Blackhawk Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1845 W Blackhawk Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1845 W Blackhawk Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1845 W Blackhawk Drive has a pool.
Does 1845 W Blackhawk Drive have accessible units?
No, 1845 W Blackhawk Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1845 W Blackhawk Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1845 W Blackhawk Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
