1801 Greenleaf Street
Last updated August 6 2019 at 3:53 AM

1801 Greenleaf Street

1801 Greenleaf Street · No Longer Available
Location

1801 Greenleaf Street, Santa Ana, CA 92706
Northwest Santa Ana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
courtyard
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located in the desirable Floral Park of Santa Ana, this 2 bedroom plus 2 bath unit features a lovely courtyard upon entry, inside laundry and ample storage space. Large living room with additional alcove great for office or den. The Kitchen includes a fridge and separate eating area. Spacious master bedroom with various storage areas, double vanity and sink in master bath. Second bedroom with with walk in closet. PAtio is accessible through master and second bedroom. Stair entrance into patio area. Washer and Dryer in unit are included. Water, Trash and HOA dues are included with lease. Short term lease 6 months, Small dog under 25lbs permitted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1801 Greenleaf Street have any available units?
1801 Greenleaf Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 1801 Greenleaf Street have?
Some of 1801 Greenleaf Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1801 Greenleaf Street currently offering any rent specials?
1801 Greenleaf Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1801 Greenleaf Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1801 Greenleaf Street is pet friendly.
Does 1801 Greenleaf Street offer parking?
No, 1801 Greenleaf Street does not offer parking.
Does 1801 Greenleaf Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1801 Greenleaf Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1801 Greenleaf Street have a pool?
No, 1801 Greenleaf Street does not have a pool.
Does 1801 Greenleaf Street have accessible units?
No, 1801 Greenleaf Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1801 Greenleaf Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1801 Greenleaf Street does not have units with dishwashers.
