1801 Greenleaf Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets courtyard range

Located in the desirable Floral Park of Santa Ana, this 2 bedroom plus 2 bath unit features a lovely courtyard upon entry, inside laundry and ample storage space. Large living room with additional alcove great for office or den. The Kitchen includes a fridge and separate eating area. Spacious master bedroom with various storage areas, double vanity and sink in master bath. Second bedroom with with walk in closet. PAtio is accessible through master and second bedroom. Stair entrance into patio area. Washer and Dryer in unit are included. Water, Trash and HOA dues are included with lease. Short term lease 6 months, Small dog under 25lbs permitted.