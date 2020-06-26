1251 Kilson Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

You will love making this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered porch entrance, and a spacious, beautifully landscaped yard, while the backyard offers a shaded patio space and privacy fence, the ideal place for weekend entertaining. The interior features stylish tile flooring, plush carpeting, an open layout for making long-lasting memories, cozy bedrooms, a fireplace in the living room for enjoying nights in, and a kitchen equipped with granite countertops, updated appliances, and all-white cabinetry.



(RLNE5041375)