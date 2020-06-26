All apartments in Santa Ana
Last updated July 23 2019 at 9:57 AM

1251 Kilson Dr

1251 Kilson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1251 Kilson Drive, Santa Ana, CA 92707
Madison Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
You will love making this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered porch entrance, and a spacious, beautifully landscaped yard, while the backyard offers a shaded patio space and privacy fence, the ideal place for weekend entertaining. The interior features stylish tile flooring, plush carpeting, an open layout for making long-lasting memories, cozy bedrooms, a fireplace in the living room for enjoying nights in, and a kitchen equipped with granite countertops, updated appliances, and all-white cabinetry.

(RLNE5041375)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1251 Kilson Dr have any available units?
1251 Kilson Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 1251 Kilson Dr have?
Some of 1251 Kilson Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1251 Kilson Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1251 Kilson Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1251 Kilson Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1251 Kilson Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1251 Kilson Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1251 Kilson Dr offers parking.
Does 1251 Kilson Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1251 Kilson Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1251 Kilson Dr have a pool?
No, 1251 Kilson Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1251 Kilson Dr have accessible units?
No, 1251 Kilson Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1251 Kilson Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1251 Kilson Dr has units with dishwashers.
