1107 Memory Lane Unit 9C

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool hot tub

Two Bedroom, Two Bath Single Level Townhouse in Santa Ana - Set inside a beautifully landscaped community with pool, spa and clubhouse is this remodeled single level, two spacious bedroom, two bathroom townhouse with spacious living area. It has an open floor plan, laminate wood flooring, new AC, energy efficient windows, gas fireplace opens to the dining room. A sliding glass door takes you to a 32' x 12' back enclosed patio for a wonderful outdoor lifestyle. Quiet neighbors, green grass, mature trees and a sparkling community pool with large social area has an outdoor fireplace and other nice amenities. Close to Morrison park, schools, freeways, shopping, college, Christ Cathedral, Floral Park, Morrison and West Floral, Main Place and the Outlets at Orange.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4582523)