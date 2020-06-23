All apartments in Santa Ana
1107 Memory Lane Unit 9C
1107 Memory Lane Unit 9C

1107 West Memory Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1107 West Memory Lane, Santa Ana, CA 92706
Northwest Santa Ana

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
Two Bedroom, Two Bath Single Level Townhouse in Santa Ana - Set inside a beautifully landscaped community with pool, spa and clubhouse is this remodeled single level, two spacious bedroom, two bathroom townhouse with spacious living area. It has an open floor plan, laminate wood flooring, new AC, energy efficient windows, gas fireplace opens to the dining room. A sliding glass door takes you to a 32' x 12' back enclosed patio for a wonderful outdoor lifestyle. Quiet neighbors, green grass, mature trees and a sparkling community pool with large social area has an outdoor fireplace and other nice amenities. Close to Morrison park, schools, freeways, shopping, college, Christ Cathedral, Floral Park, Morrison and West Floral, Main Place and the Outlets at Orange.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4582523)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1107 Memory Lane Unit 9C have any available units?
1107 Memory Lane Unit 9C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 1107 Memory Lane Unit 9C have?
Some of 1107 Memory Lane Unit 9C's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1107 Memory Lane Unit 9C currently offering any rent specials?
1107 Memory Lane Unit 9C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1107 Memory Lane Unit 9C pet-friendly?
No, 1107 Memory Lane Unit 9C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 1107 Memory Lane Unit 9C offer parking?
No, 1107 Memory Lane Unit 9C does not offer parking.
Does 1107 Memory Lane Unit 9C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1107 Memory Lane Unit 9C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1107 Memory Lane Unit 9C have a pool?
Yes, 1107 Memory Lane Unit 9C has a pool.
Does 1107 Memory Lane Unit 9C have accessible units?
No, 1107 Memory Lane Unit 9C does not have accessible units.
Does 1107 Memory Lane Unit 9C have units with dishwashers?
No, 1107 Memory Lane Unit 9C does not have units with dishwashers.
