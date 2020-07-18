765 Sequoia AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Short term or long term rental. Welcome home to absolutely gorgeous creekside gem in impeccable condition located in San Mateo Terrace off Alameda De Las Pulgas. Stunning kitchen remodel with central island, top of the line appliances, remodeled bathrooms, wonderful office space, large family room with high ceilings and recessed lighting. Fabulous back deck and private yard overlooking peaceful stream.Highway 92, which directs you to major commute routes Hwy 101 and 280, a commuterâs delight. Pictures are from previous listing, now home is vacant- No smoking and No pets!!