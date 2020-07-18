All apartments in San Mateo
San Mateo, CA
765 Sequoia AVE
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

765 Sequoia AVE

765 Sequoia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

765 Sequoia Avenue, San Mateo, CA 94403
Beresford Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Short term or long term rental. Welcome home to absolutely gorgeous creekside gem in impeccable condition located in San Mateo Terrace off Alameda De Las Pulgas. Stunning kitchen remodel with central island, top of the line appliances, remodeled bathrooms, wonderful office space, large family room with high ceilings and recessed lighting. Fabulous back deck and private yard overlooking peaceful stream.Highway 92, which directs you to major commute routes Hwy 101 and 280, a commuterâs delight. Pictures are from previous listing, now home is vacant- No smoking and No pets!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 765 Sequoia AVE have any available units?
765 Sequoia AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Mateo, CA.
How much is rent in San Mateo, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Mateo Rent Report.
Is 765 Sequoia AVE currently offering any rent specials?
765 Sequoia AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 765 Sequoia AVE pet-friendly?
No, 765 Sequoia AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Mateo.
Does 765 Sequoia AVE offer parking?
Yes, 765 Sequoia AVE offers parking.
Does 765 Sequoia AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 765 Sequoia AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 765 Sequoia AVE have a pool?
No, 765 Sequoia AVE does not have a pool.
Does 765 Sequoia AVE have accessible units?
No, 765 Sequoia AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 765 Sequoia AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 765 Sequoia AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 765 Sequoia AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 765 Sequoia AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
