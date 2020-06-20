Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

223 29th Avenue Available 07/05/20 Fabulous remodeled / Best San Mateo Location!! - This is truly a wonderful home, tastefully remodeled & updated throughout. Walk to Hillsdale Shopping Center, 25th Avenue shops and more! Access to Highway 101.



AVAILABILITY

- July 5, 2020

- Tours by Appointment Only

- Please Do Not Disturb Occupants



PROPERTY FEATURES

- 2 Bedrooms

- 1 Bathroom

- Hardwood Floors

- Garage

- Laundry Hook-ups

- Patio

- Pet friendly! (See below)

- Front and Back Yard



CONVENIENTLY LOCATED

- Near Beresford Recreation Center, West Hillsdale and Hidden Park.

- Close to Abbot Middle School & Hillsdale HIgh School

- Minutes away from San Mateo Medical Center



LEASE TERMS

- 1 Year Minimum

- Rent: $4,500

- Deposit: $4,800

- Credit / Background Check Required

- Gardener Included



APPLICATION FEE:

- $40 in Person / Mail - 1107 South B Street in San Mateo

- $45 Online at www.heritagerealtysanmateo.com

- Fees apply to a married couple or per adult

- Each adult must fill out an application



INTERESTED?

- Get your pen ready and get more information by calling our office today at 650-349-9300



VISIT OUR WEBSITE

- For a complete list of our available properties or to apply online, visit www.heritagerealtysanmateo.com



FAQ’S

- Pets OK | Subject to pet deposit | Submit information on application



DRE#00365928



