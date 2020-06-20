Amenities
223 29th Avenue Available 07/05/20 Fabulous remodeled / Best San Mateo Location!! - This is truly a wonderful home, tastefully remodeled & updated throughout. Walk to Hillsdale Shopping Center, 25th Avenue shops and more! Access to Highway 101.
AVAILABILITY
- July 5, 2020
- Tours by Appointment Only
- Please Do Not Disturb Occupants
PROPERTY FEATURES
- 2 Bedrooms
- 1 Bathroom
- Hardwood Floors
- Garage
- Laundry Hook-ups
- Patio
- Pet friendly! (See below)
- Front and Back Yard
CONVENIENTLY LOCATED
- Near Beresford Recreation Center, West Hillsdale and Hidden Park.
- Close to Abbot Middle School & Hillsdale HIgh School
- Minutes away from San Mateo Medical Center
LEASE TERMS
- 1 Year Minimum
- Rent: $4,500
- Deposit: $4,800
- Credit / Background Check Required
- Gardener Included
APPLICATION FEE:
- $40 in Person / Mail - 1107 South B Street in San Mateo
- $45 Online at www.heritagerealtysanmateo.com
- Fees apply to a married couple or per adult
- Each adult must fill out an application
FAQ’S
- Pets OK | Subject to pet deposit | Submit information on application
