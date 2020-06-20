All apartments in San Mateo
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

223 29th Avenue

223 29th Avenue · (650) 349-9300
Location

223 29th Avenue, San Mateo, CA 94403
Hillsdale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 223 29th Avenue · Avail. Jul 5

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
223 29th Avenue Available 07/05/20 Fabulous remodeled / Best San Mateo Location!! - This is truly a wonderful home, tastefully remodeled & updated throughout. Walk to Hillsdale Shopping Center, 25th Avenue shops and more! Access to Highway 101.

AVAILABILITY
- July 5, 2020
- Tours by Appointment Only
- Please Do Not Disturb Occupants

PROPERTY FEATURES
- 2 Bedrooms
- 1 Bathroom
- Hardwood Floors
- Garage
- Laundry Hook-ups
- Patio
- Pet friendly! (See below)
- Front and Back Yard

CONVENIENTLY LOCATED
- Near Beresford Recreation Center, West Hillsdale and Hidden Park.
- Close to Abbot Middle School & Hillsdale HIgh School
- Minutes away from San Mateo Medical Center

LEASE TERMS
- 1 Year Minimum
- Rent: $4,500
- Deposit: $4,800
- Credit / Background Check Required
- Gardener Included

APPLICATION FEE:
- $40 in Person / Mail - 1107 South B Street in San Mateo
- $45 Online at www.heritagerealtysanmateo.com
- Fees apply to a married couple or per adult
- Each adult must fill out an application

INTERESTED?
- Get your pen ready and get more information by calling our office today at 650-349-9300

VISIT OUR WEBSITE
- For a complete list of our available properties or to apply online, visit www.heritagerealtysanmateo.com

FAQ’S
- Pets OK | Subject to pet deposit | Submit information on application

DRE#00365928

(RLNE5823447)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 223 29th Avenue have any available units?
223 29th Avenue has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Mateo, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Mateo Rent Report.
What amenities does 223 29th Avenue have?
Some of 223 29th Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 223 29th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
223 29th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 223 29th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 223 29th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 223 29th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 223 29th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 223 29th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 223 29th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 223 29th Avenue have a pool?
No, 223 29th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 223 29th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 223 29th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 223 29th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 223 29th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
