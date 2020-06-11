2074 S Delaware St

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage guest parking internet access cats allowed dogs allowed

Utilities: Averages about $140/Mo total for Electric, Gas, Internet ($40/mo). Water & Trash included in Rent!



Parking: TWO SPOTS - One garage spot, secured, One exterior gated spot, plus access to 3 guest parking spots!



Move in / Lease Start Date: Flexible, Available now! 1Yr minimum



Complex:

Complex is safe and secure with code to enter building and another code to enter parking area.

Perfect location - Close to everything - Whole Foods, Rite Aid, San Mateo downtown, Trader Joe's, Caltrain (Hayward Park / Hillsdale), cheap gas at Arco, 92 & 101 Highways, Park-N-Ride at Hillsdale for corporate shuttles!

Trash/Recycle stations outside with parking

Amazing and responsive landlord



Unit:

3 bedroom, 2 bathroom

2 Bedroom on first floor of 3F house, facing away from entrance - minimal noise, sharing a bathroom.

1 Bedroom on 3F Loft, with private bathroom

Abundant natural light with windows throughout

Washer and dryer in unit - newly installed

Storage closet in garage - perfect for camping gear, suitcases, random stuff!

All hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops

Brand new floors installed and freshly painted kitchen cabinets (not shown in photos)

Dishwasher and disposal



This post is for the entire house - a lovely townhome close to two Caltrain Stations, downtown San Mateo, WeWork, Rakuten headquarters, shuttle stops for many Bay Area companies, etc.