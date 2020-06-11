All apartments in San Mateo
2074 S Delaware St
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:17 AM

2074 S Delaware St

2074 South Delaware Street · (415) 680-4087
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2074 South Delaware Street, San Mateo, CA 94403
Hillsdale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 21 · Avail. Jul 1

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1320 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Utilities: Averages about $140/Mo total for Electric, Gas, Internet ($40/mo). Water & Trash included in Rent!

Parking: TWO SPOTS - One garage spot, secured, One exterior gated spot, plus access to 3 guest parking spots!

Move in / Lease Start Date: Flexible, Available now! 1Yr minimum

Complex:
Complex is safe and secure with code to enter building and another code to enter parking area.
Perfect location - Close to everything - Whole Foods, Rite Aid, San Mateo downtown, Trader Joe's, Caltrain (Hayward Park / Hillsdale), cheap gas at Arco, 92 & 101 Highways, Park-N-Ride at Hillsdale for corporate shuttles!
Trash/Recycle stations outside with parking
Amazing and responsive landlord

Unit:
3 bedroom, 2 bathroom
2 Bedroom on first floor of 3F house, facing away from entrance - minimal noise, sharing a bathroom.
1 Bedroom on 3F Loft, with private bathroom
Abundant natural light with windows throughout
Washer and dryer in unit - newly installed
Storage closet in garage - perfect for camping gear, suitcases, random stuff!
All hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops
Brand new floors installed and freshly painted kitchen cabinets (not shown in photos)
Dishwasher and disposal

This post is for the entire house - a lovely townhome close to two Caltrain Stations, downtown San Mateo, WeWork, Rakuten headquarters, shuttle stops for many Bay Area companies, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2074 S Delaware St have any available units?
2074 S Delaware St has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Mateo, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Mateo Rent Report.
What amenities does 2074 S Delaware St have?
Some of 2074 S Delaware St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2074 S Delaware St currently offering any rent specials?
2074 S Delaware St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2074 S Delaware St pet-friendly?
No, 2074 S Delaware St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Mateo.
Does 2074 S Delaware St offer parking?
Yes, 2074 S Delaware St does offer parking.
Does 2074 S Delaware St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2074 S Delaware St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2074 S Delaware St have a pool?
No, 2074 S Delaware St does not have a pool.
Does 2074 S Delaware St have accessible units?
No, 2074 S Delaware St does not have accessible units.
Does 2074 S Delaware St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2074 S Delaware St has units with dishwashers.
