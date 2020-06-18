114 24th Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets internet access

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access

This 1,608 sq/ft, 2 story beautiful condominium has been fully remodeled with the following:



New Kitchen Appliances (Samsung Fridge, Stove, Micro-hood and Dish Washer)

New Kitchen Cabinets

New Kitchen Counter Tops

New Kitchen Sink

New Kitchen Faucet

New Bathroom Cabinets

New Bathroom Counter Tops

New Bathroom Sinks

New Bathroom Faucets

New Shower Doors

New Toilets

New Floor (Whole Unit)

New Paint (Whole Unit)

New LG Washer/Dryer Combo in a Single Unit

New Heaters

New Windows

New Blinds

New Lighting

New Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detectors

2 master bedrooms, each has its own full bath.

Both bedrooms are HUGH Both bedrooms also have huge walk in closets.

Lots of upgrade. Perfect for a family or even professional couples.

2 dedicated parking spots in the basement.

Few blocks away from the popular Hillsdale Mall which recently got remodeled as well.

10 minutes away from San Mateo downtown, which has hundreds of great restaurant.

5 minutes away from Highway 92 and 101 Monthly rent is $4,300 and one month deposit is required.

No smoking and absolutely no weed allowed

No pet Lease

Duration: minimum 6 months, prefer 1 year. After the lease ended, month to month is welcome.

Background check is required. The landlord is responsible for paying: water/sewer, garbage collection, condominium association fees and alarm/security system. The tenant is responsible for paying: electricity, internet, cable TV, and telephone.