114 24th Ave

Amenities
This 1,608 sq/ft, 2 story beautiful condominium has been fully remodeled with the following:
New Kitchen Appliances (Samsung Fridge, Stove, Micro-hood and Dish Washer)
New Kitchen Cabinets
New Kitchen Counter Tops
New Kitchen Sink
New Kitchen Faucet
New Bathroom Cabinets
New Bathroom Counter Tops
New Bathroom Sinks
New Bathroom Faucets
New Shower Doors
New Toilets
New Floor (Whole Unit)
New Paint (Whole Unit)
New LG Washer/Dryer Combo in a Single Unit
New Heaters
New Windows
New Blinds
New Lighting
New Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detectors
2 master bedrooms, each has its own full bath.
Both bedrooms are HUGH Both bedrooms also have huge walk in closets.
Lots of upgrade. Perfect for a family or even professional couples.
2 dedicated parking spots in the basement.
Few blocks away from the popular Hillsdale Mall which recently got remodeled as well.
10 minutes away from San Mateo downtown, which has hundreds of great restaurant.
5 minutes away from Highway 92 and 101 Monthly rent is $4,300 and one month deposit is required.
No smoking and absolutely no weed allowed
No pet Lease
Duration: minimum 6 months, prefer 1 year. After the lease ended, month to month is welcome.
Background check is required. The landlord is responsible for paying: water/sewer, garbage collection, condominium association fees and alarm/security system. The tenant is responsible for paying: electricity, internet, cable TV, and telephone.