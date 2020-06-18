All apartments in San Mateo
Find more places like 114 24th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Mateo, CA
/
114 24th Ave
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:20 PM

114 24th Ave

114 24th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Mateo
See all
Beresford Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

114 24th Avenue, San Mateo, CA 94403
Beresford Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
This 1,608 sq/ft, 2 story beautiful condominium has been fully remodeled with the following:

New Kitchen Appliances (Samsung Fridge, Stove, Micro-hood and Dish Washer)
New Kitchen Cabinets
New Kitchen Counter Tops
New Kitchen Sink
New Kitchen Faucet
New Bathroom Cabinets
New Bathroom Counter Tops
New Bathroom Sinks
New Bathroom Faucets
New Shower Doors
New Toilets
New Floor (Whole Unit)
New Paint (Whole Unit)
New LG Washer/Dryer Combo in a Single Unit
New Heaters
New Windows
New Blinds
New Lighting
New Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detectors
2 master bedrooms, each has its own full bath.
Both bedrooms are HUGH Both bedrooms also have huge walk in closets.
Lots of upgrade. Perfect for a family or even professional couples.
2 dedicated parking spots in the basement.
Few blocks away from the popular Hillsdale Mall which recently got remodeled as well.
10 minutes away from San Mateo downtown, which has hundreds of great restaurant.
5 minutes away from Highway 92 and 101 Monthly rent is $4,300 and one month deposit is required.
No smoking and absolutely no weed allowed
No pet Lease
Duration: minimum 6 months, prefer 1 year. After the lease ended, month to month is welcome.
Background check is required. The landlord is responsible for paying: water/sewer, garbage collection, condominium association fees and alarm/security system. The tenant is responsible for paying: electricity, internet, cable TV, and telephone.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 24th Ave have any available units?
114 24th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Mateo, CA.
How much is rent in San Mateo, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Mateo Rent Report.
What amenities does 114 24th Ave have?
Some of 114 24th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 114 24th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
114 24th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 24th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 114 24th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Mateo.
Does 114 24th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 114 24th Ave does offer parking.
Does 114 24th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 114 24th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 24th Ave have a pool?
No, 114 24th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 114 24th Ave have accessible units?
No, 114 24th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 114 24th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 114 24th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

CitySouth
3055 La Selva
San Mateo, CA 94403
Park Royal
651 N El Camino Real
San Mateo, CA 94401
Bridgepointe Apartment Homes
1987 Bridgepointe Cir
San Mateo, CA 94404
Mode
2089 Pacific Blvd
San Mateo, CA 94403
Quimby
3068 Kyne Street W
San Mateo, CA 94403
Mosaic San Mateo
3110 Casa de Campo
San Mateo, CA 94403
Metropolitan Apartments
338 S Fremont St
San Mateo, CA 94401
Ryan Tower
120 W 3rd Ave
San Mateo, CA 94402

Similar Pages

San Mateo 1 BedroomsSan Mateo 2 Bedrooms
San Mateo Apartments with BalconySan Mateo Apartments with Parking
San Mateo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CA
Hayward, CAMountain View, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CA
Livermore, CASan Leandro, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CAMilpitas, CAVallejo, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

HillsdaleMarina Lagoon
Northwest HeightsNorth Central
ShoreviewBeresford Park

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley