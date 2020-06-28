All apartments in San Marcos
935 Wild Iris Ct
935 Wild Iris Ct

935 Wild Iris Court · No Longer Available
Location

935 Wild Iris Court, San Marcos, CA 92078

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
game room
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Pristine 5BD San Elijo Hills Home! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Pristine San Elijo Hills home on a cul-de-sac with a private yard in a quiet neighborhood! The spacious and flexible floorplan includes a private office/den off the entry hall, a ground floor bedroom and bath suite plus a large loft/2nd family room or game room upstairs. Over 4200 square feet of luxurious living and high end design touches. Gorgeous wood and tile flooring flowing beautifully throughout and dual zone HVAC system makes cleaning a breeze and accentuates healthier air quality without carpeting. The gourmet kitchen features granite counters, island with breakfast bar + separate eating area, stainless steel appliances, plenty of storage space and overlooks the spacious family room and entertainers backyard for truly a grand feeling.The back yard features a fire pit, water features and a BBQ island complete with refrigerator. The 3 car tandem garage features an entire wall of cabinets for storage and has two separate access points into the home. The luxurious master suite includes custom paint, large balcony with views of the hills, his/hers walk-in closets and spa-like bath with his/hers sinks. Don't miss this truly stunning home in San Elijo Hills!

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $11,500.

PETS:
Flexible
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.

FEATURES:
No Co-Signers
Air Conditioning
Non-Smoking Property
Refrigerator
Double Oven
Washer (AS-IS) & Dryer (AS-IS)
Cooktop
Microwave
Dishwasher
Fire Place
2 Story
Downstairs Bedroom
Tile Flooring
Upstairs Laundry
Laundry Room (Upstairs)
3 Car Garage
Gardener included
Home Owners Assoc.
Drapes

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Double Peak
Middle School: Double Peak
High School: Mission Hills High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/935-Wild-Iris-Ct--San-Marcos-CA-92078-1900/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

(RLNE5083189)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

