919 Bridgeport Ct.

Magnificent Stone Canyon Home with Top of the World Views - This gorgeous 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom home is located behind the gates of the Stone Canyon community high above Discovery Lake.



The home features a peaceful back yard that is perfect for entertaining with a built in gazebo, small grass area, and breathtaking views of San Marcos and the mountains in the distance.



The open kitchen has ample storage, granite counter-tops, dark wood cabinets, tile floor, and a large island with plenty of counter space.



The floor plan is designed for entertaining with dramatic high ceilings in the formal dining room, and large bright windows in the formal living room.



There is one downstairs bedroom that could be used as an office or home gym. It is also connected to a full bath. Upstairs, there are 4 large bedrooms, two of which have private full bathrooms. The guest suite includes a small sitting area/office space and an attached bathroom.



The master bedroom faces the view and has a private balcony large enough for chairs and a coffee table. Master bathroom has an over-sized walk-in tiled shower as well as a deep soaking tub, walk-in closet and dual vanities.



Within the gates of Stone Canyon, you will have access to the miles of running/walking/hiking trails that lead down and around Discovery Lake.



Showings will be by appointment only. Home does not include refrigerator, washer or dryer.



Tenant to be responsible for all utilities except HOA Fee.

No pets preferred.



For more information please visit our website or call us today at (760)736-3600!

No Pets Allowed



