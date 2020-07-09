All apartments in San Marcos
919 Bridgeport Ct.

919 Bridgeport Court · No Longer Available
Location

919 Bridgeport Court, San Marcos, CA 92078

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
garage
guest suite
Magnificent Stone Canyon Home with Top of the World Views - This gorgeous 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom home is located behind the gates of the Stone Canyon community high above Discovery Lake.

The home features a peaceful back yard that is perfect for entertaining with a built in gazebo, small grass area, and breathtaking views of San Marcos and the mountains in the distance.

The open kitchen has ample storage, granite counter-tops, dark wood cabinets, tile floor, and a large island with plenty of counter space.

The floor plan is designed for entertaining with dramatic high ceilings in the formal dining room, and large bright windows in the formal living room.

There is one downstairs bedroom that could be used as an office or home gym. It is also connected to a full bath. Upstairs, there are 4 large bedrooms, two of which have private full bathrooms. The guest suite includes a small sitting area/office space and an attached bathroom.

The master bedroom faces the view and has a private balcony large enough for chairs and a coffee table. Master bathroom has an over-sized walk-in tiled shower as well as a deep soaking tub, walk-in closet and dual vanities.

Within the gates of Stone Canyon, you will have access to the miles of running/walking/hiking trails that lead down and around Discovery Lake.

Showings will be by appointment only. Home does not include refrigerator, washer or dryer.

Tenant to be responsible for all utilities except HOA Fee.
No pets preferred.

For more information please visit our website or call us today at (760)736-3600!
www.goldenpacificre.net

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2481351)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 919 Bridgeport Ct. have any available units?
919 Bridgeport Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 919 Bridgeport Ct. have?
Some of 919 Bridgeport Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 919 Bridgeport Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
919 Bridgeport Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 919 Bridgeport Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 919 Bridgeport Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 919 Bridgeport Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 919 Bridgeport Ct. offers parking.
Does 919 Bridgeport Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 919 Bridgeport Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 919 Bridgeport Ct. have a pool?
No, 919 Bridgeport Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 919 Bridgeport Ct. have accessible units?
No, 919 Bridgeport Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 919 Bridgeport Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 919 Bridgeport Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
