871 Antilla Way

on-site laundry hardwood floors air conditioning playground clubhouse

Move in now and receive a $500 rent reduction through February 2020!



Gorgeous Home in San Elijo Hills with Casita!!!



You will be wowed the moment you step in to this warm and inviting

home. Over 3300 SqFt of living space plus a fully detached 300+ SqFt

private casita with full bath and separate entrance. The main floor

is adorned with wood flooring throughout creating a feeling of

continuous flow connecting the living room, dining room, kitchen and

family room. This functional open plan provides the ultimate living

and entertaining space. Upstairs you will be impressed by the size of

the bedrooms and the bonus family area ensuring a sense of space for

the entire family. One of the features youll fall in love with is the

ocean views you will enjoy from multiple upstairs rooms as well as

panoramic hillsides vistas. Besides the 4 upstairs bedrooms, you will

also enjoy the spacious lounge/family area perfect for a media area,

office, or play area. The fully equipped laundry room is conveniently

located upstairs.



This home is zoned for the Top Rated schools of San Elijo Elementary,

San Elijo Middle School and San Marcos High School.



The San Elijo community has a Village Square with quaint shops and

restaurants creating a unique suburban experience. San Elijo also

boasts over 1000 acres of dedicated open space with miles and miles of

hiking trails creating a sense of rural living as well. Nearby

Questhaven Park is easy walking distance from this home, with

expansive green space as well as an extensive playground area.



There are numerous community organized events throughout the year

including Fall Festival, Spring Fest, Summer Movies in the Park and a

variety of smaller events. It truly creates a sense of welcome and

neighborhood welcome.



Click link for Virtual Tour



https://tours.virtuance.com/1153529?idx=1



Application Requirements:

$42 Application Fee for all adults over 18 yrs. old

Credit Score of 680 or higher

No Evictions

No Bankruptcies

Income Requirement of $8,400 per month

Income Verification (at least 2 months of paycheck stubs or 2 years of tax returns)

Rental History Verification (at least 2 years)



Please call our leasing line to schedule a showing today!

Gold Key Property Management

(619) 356-1919



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4438535)