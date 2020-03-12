871 Antilla Way

Amenities
Move in now and receive a $500 rent reduction through February 2020!
Gorgeous Home in San Elijo Hills with Casita!!!
You will be wowed the moment you step in to this warm and inviting
home. Over 3300 SqFt of living space plus a fully detached 300+ SqFt
private casita with full bath and separate entrance. The main floor
is adorned with wood flooring throughout creating a feeling of
continuous flow connecting the living room, dining room, kitchen and
family room. This functional open plan provides the ultimate living
and entertaining space. Upstairs you will be impressed by the size of
the bedrooms and the bonus family area ensuring a sense of space for
the entire family. One of the features youll fall in love with is the
ocean views you will enjoy from multiple upstairs rooms as well as
panoramic hillsides vistas. Besides the 4 upstairs bedrooms, you will
also enjoy the spacious lounge/family area perfect for a media area,
office, or play area. The fully equipped laundry room is conveniently
located upstairs.
This home is zoned for the Top Rated schools of San Elijo Elementary,
San Elijo Middle School and San Marcos High School.
The San Elijo community has a Village Square with quaint shops and
restaurants creating a unique suburban experience. San Elijo also
boasts over 1000 acres of dedicated open space with miles and miles of
hiking trails creating a sense of rural living as well. Nearby
Questhaven Park is easy walking distance from this home, with
expansive green space as well as an extensive playground area.
There are numerous community organized events throughout the year
including Fall Festival, Spring Fest, Summer Movies in the Park and a
variety of smaller events. It truly creates a sense of welcome and
neighborhood welcome.
https://tours.virtuance.com/1153529?idx=1
Application Requirements:
$42 Application Fee for all adults over 18 yrs. old
Credit Score of 680 or higher
No Evictions
No Bankruptcies
Income Requirement of $8,400 per month
Income Verification (at least 2 months of paycheck stubs or 2 years of tax returns)
Rental History Verification (at least 2 years)
Please call our leasing line to schedule a showing today!
Gold Key Property Management
(619) 356-1919
