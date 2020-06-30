Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

862 Day Lily Ct Available 09/14/20 San Marcos House for Rent! - 5 Bedroom House in San Marcos! Main floor is open and laid out perfectly for entertaining. Living room, Dining room Family room and nook are all centered around the kitchen and feature upgraded laminate flooring. Half bathroom also located conveniently on main floor. The family room features a beautiful fireplace and sliding glass door leading to new composite balcony. The kitchen, which has upgraded granite counters and refinished cabinets, looks out to the mountains and is next to the nook and family room. The upstairs has a large master suite with a view to the southwest and an attached office that was converted from a bedroom. Two additional bedrooms located on top floor. On the bottom level you will find a two bedroom one bath granny flat, which has a wet bar with dining area and living area. The Granny flat has direct backyard access and lives like it's own unit.



