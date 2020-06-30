All apartments in San Marcos
Location

862 Day Lily Court, San Marcos, CA 92078

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 862 Day Lily Ct · Avail. Sep 14

$4,195

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2664 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
862 Day Lily Ct Available 09/14/20 San Marcos House for Rent! - 5 Bedroom House in San Marcos! Main floor is open and laid out perfectly for entertaining. Living room, Dining room Family room and nook are all centered around the kitchen and feature upgraded laminate flooring. Half bathroom also located conveniently on main floor. The family room features a beautiful fireplace and sliding glass door leading to new composite balcony. The kitchen, which has upgraded granite counters and refinished cabinets, looks out to the mountains and is next to the nook and family room. The upstairs has a large master suite with a view to the southwest and an attached office that was converted from a bedroom. Two additional bedrooms located on top floor. On the bottom level you will find a two bedroom one bath granny flat, which has a wet bar with dining area and living area. The Granny flat has direct backyard access and lives like it's own unit.

DRE01197438

(RLNE5914372)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 862 Day Lily Ct have any available units?
862 Day Lily Ct has a unit available for $4,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 862 Day Lily Ct have?
Some of 862 Day Lily Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 862 Day Lily Ct currently offering any rent specials?
862 Day Lily Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 862 Day Lily Ct pet-friendly?
No, 862 Day Lily Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 862 Day Lily Ct offer parking?
Yes, 862 Day Lily Ct offers parking.
Does 862 Day Lily Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 862 Day Lily Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 862 Day Lily Ct have a pool?
Yes, 862 Day Lily Ct has a pool.
Does 862 Day Lily Ct have accessible units?
No, 862 Day Lily Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 862 Day Lily Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 862 Day Lily Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
