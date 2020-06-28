840 El Toro Ln

Amenities

San Marcos Home- Close to CSU San Marcos, shopping and dining! - Move In Special- $250 OFF Second Months Rent! Approved applicants that move-in on or before October 31 will receive $250 credit towards the second months rent.



Spacious single family home in San Marcos with four bedrooms + one optional bedroom and two bathrooms. The home features modern stainless steel kitchen appliances, window coverings, ceiling fans and ample closets for storage. Designer tile flooring throughout the home & bathrooms and carpet in the bedrooms. The master bedroom includes a walk-in closet with built-in shelving and cabinets, a french door with entry to the backyard and a bathroom with a shower/tub combo and a vanity. The large private backyard is the perfect space for entertaining with a built in BBQ, bar area as well as grass play area and mature landscaping. The home includes AC and a laundry room with a washer & dryer. Attached 2-car garage with direct access to the home. No smoking. Pets OK with restrictions.



The home is located within the highly acclaimed San Marcos Unified School District: Richland Elementary, Woodland Park Middle, Mission Hills High School. Commuting is convenient with easy access to Interstate-15, Hwy 78 and 76. Also close to Cal State San Marcos, Palomar College, shopping and restaurants. It is a simple and quick drive to area beaches and San Diego favorites such as San Diego Safari Park, Sea World, Old Towne San Diego, the San Diego Zoo, Petco Park and the Downtown Gaslamp District.



Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agent, broker, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.



