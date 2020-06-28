All apartments in San Marcos
840 El Toro Ln
Last updated November 7 2019 at 12:38 PM

840 El Toro Ln

840 El Toro Lane · No Longer Available
Location

840 El Toro Lane, San Marcos, CA 92069

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
San Marcos Home- Close to CSU San Marcos, shopping and dining! - Move In Special- $250 OFF Second Months Rent! Approved applicants that move-in on or before October 31 will receive $250 credit towards the second months rent.

Spacious single family home in San Marcos with four bedrooms + one optional bedroom and two bathrooms. The home features modern stainless steel kitchen appliances, window coverings, ceiling fans and ample closets for storage. Designer tile flooring throughout the home & bathrooms and carpet in the bedrooms. The master bedroom includes a walk-in closet with built-in shelving and cabinets, a french door with entry to the backyard and a bathroom with a shower/tub combo and a vanity. The large private backyard is the perfect space for entertaining with a built in BBQ, bar area as well as grass play area and mature landscaping. The home includes AC and a laundry room with a washer & dryer. Attached 2-car garage with direct access to the home. No smoking. Pets OK with restrictions.

The home is located within the highly acclaimed San Marcos Unified School District: Richland Elementary, Woodland Park Middle, Mission Hills High School. Commuting is convenient with easy access to Interstate-15, Hwy 78 and 76. Also close to Cal State San Marcos, Palomar College, shopping and restaurants. It is a simple and quick drive to area beaches and San Diego favorites such as San Diego Safari Park, Sea World, Old Towne San Diego, the San Diego Zoo, Petco Park and the Downtown Gaslamp District.

Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agent, broker, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.

To schedule a showing call North County Property Group at 858-792-5797 to speak with our leasing department by pressing 1 from the menu options. The leasing team will answer any questions and help you schedule a showing.

Visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/rental-criteria to review our rental criteria prior to submitting an application. A $45 non-refundable application fee per adult will be charged. Every person over 18 who would reside at the property must complete and submit a rental application. We are a fair housing provider. All applicants will be subject to the same application criteria. To submit a rental application visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/san-diego-homes-for-rent and find the property of interest and click Apply Online to complete an application.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
North County Property Group
858-792-5797
leasing@ncpropertygroup.com
CA DRE #01922571
https://www.ncpropertygroup.com

(RLNE4312829)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

