818 Almond Road Available 06/07/19 Price reduced! Large 3 bed/ 3 bath 2 story townhome in San Marcos! (Corte Bella gated community) Garage and laundry! - This spacious 3 bedroom, 3 bath home, built in 2004, is 1238 square feet is located off of Twin Oaks Valley Road in San Marcos!



Located in the prestigious Corte Bella gated community, it is close to shopping, dining, freeways and school. This unit has 3 full baths, one for each bedroom and features a kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances, an attached 2 car garage with laundry! Features central heat and air, a clubhouse, pool, spa and gym. Tenant pays for all utilities. Owner pays for HOA fees.



$2,525.00/ mo with $2,525.00 security deposit. 12 month lease required. 1 year minimum lease. $37.00 appl fee per person, 18 and over. Units can be held up to 10 days from approval.



Available early June!!



Sorry NO PETS



BY AGENT



Seville Realty Group 4421 Park Blvd San Diego, CA 92116 Phone (619) 260-8121 Fax # (619) 260-1011 WWW.SEVILLEMGMT.COM BRE # 01924177. Equal Housing opportunity.



