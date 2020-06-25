All apartments in San Marcos
Location

818 Almond Road, San Marcos, CA 92078
Village O

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
818 Almond Road Available 06/07/19 Price reduced! Large 3 bed/ 3 bath 2 story townhome in San Marcos! (Corte Bella gated community) Garage and laundry! - This spacious 3 bedroom, 3 bath home, built in 2004, is 1238 square feet is located off of Twin Oaks Valley Road in San Marcos!

Located in the prestigious Corte Bella gated community, it is close to shopping, dining, freeways and school. This unit has 3 full baths, one for each bedroom and features a kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances, an attached 2 car garage with laundry! Features central heat and air, a clubhouse, pool, spa and gym. Tenant pays for all utilities. Owner pays for HOA fees.

$2,525.00/ mo with $2,525.00 security deposit. 12 month lease required. 1 year minimum lease. $37.00 appl fee per person, 18 and over. Units can be held up to 10 days from approval.

Available early June!!

Sorry NO PETS

BY AGENT

Seville Realty Group 4421 Park Blvd San Diego, CA 92116 Phone (619) 260-8121 Fax # (619) 260-1011 WWW.SEVILLEMGMT.COM BRE # 01924177. Equal Housing opportunity.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4878916)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 818 Almond Road have any available units?
818 Almond Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 818 Almond Road have?
Some of 818 Almond Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 818 Almond Road currently offering any rent specials?
818 Almond Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 818 Almond Road pet-friendly?
No, 818 Almond Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 818 Almond Road offer parking?
Yes, 818 Almond Road offers parking.
Does 818 Almond Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 818 Almond Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 818 Almond Road have a pool?
Yes, 818 Almond Road has a pool.
Does 818 Almond Road have accessible units?
No, 818 Almond Road does not have accessible units.
Does 818 Almond Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 818 Almond Road does not have units with dishwashers.
