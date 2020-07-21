Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Homes Management - 3 Bed, 2 Bath House in San Marcos Valley Knolls - Beautifully upgraded home in the San Marcos Valley Knolls community. 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house with attached 2-car garage, near Mulberry Park. Open floor plan in living room and kitchen, with plenty of natural lighting. Recently upgraded with granite counter tops, tile flooring, and new cabinets. Stainless steel appliances: fridge, gas stove, dishwasher, and microwave. Central heating and A/C. Living room fireplace. Washer/dryer hookups in garage. Fenced backyard, gardener included.



If you would like to sign up for one of our upcoming tours, please visit our website and click the "Schedule Showing" button from the property page!



https://www.homesmanagement.net/vacancies/



809 Viking Lane

San Marcos, CA 92069



NO PETS.

No Subletting or Co-Signers.

We require renters insurance.



