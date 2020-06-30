Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

802 VIA LA VENTA Available 10/01/19 Gorgeous Custom 5 Bedroom / 4 Bath Home w/Jacuzzi + 2 Car Garage (San Marcos) - $3595.00 RENT / 3595.00 DEPOSIT LARGE 5 BEDROOM HOUSE SAN MARCOS This gorgeous 5 bedroom / 4 bathroom home features an amazing kitchen open to HUGE family/ great room, bedroom and full bath on 1st floor, formal living/dining room, loft which can be converted to 6th bedroom, master retreat PLUS additional en-suite, 6 wide halls, 9 ceilings, oodles of natural light, plantation shutters with split control, granite & marble counters, solar power system, tankless water heater, dual zoned AC, private spa. Positioned for privacy on a premium cul-de-sac lot, with mountain & greenbelt views.



**Unit is not furnished, photos are from previous residents**



Call Oliver Tyson Leasing Director 619-715-5459 for a showing or more information



Professionally Managed by J&D Management. Application Available online at www.jdpropmgmt.com



625 Fico (Credit Score) or Above Needed to Apply

Tenant Pays All Utilities (Gas, Elec, Water, Sewer, Trash)

$100,000 Renter's Insurance Policy Required

Non Smoking Property

HOA CC&Rs Apply

Cat Deposit $300 ea.

Dogs $350 ea. under 25lbs

Dogs $500 ea over 25lbs

Breed Restrictions Apply



Square footage is an approximate amount and the space should be verified by the renter. Holding Deposit required within 24 hours after acceptance. Owner requires $100,000 renters insurance policy.

