787 Kirkwall Dr. Available 05/17/19 Beautiful, Clean, Large 4 Bedroom Home In Safe Gated Community - Large and beautifully kept 4 bedroom, 3 bath home in Vallecitos Ridge. The home is light and bright with a large upgraded kitchen. Granite counter tops, double stainless-steel ovens, upgraded appliances, with a large center island & dining area, The family room is open and spacious with built in cabinets, perfect for a flat screen TV. One bedroom downstairs with a slider to the outside. A large master bedroom with attached roomy bathroom with natural light upstairs. There is an extra family/media room upstairs so there is plenty of room for lots of activities. The laundry with newer washer & dryer is upstairs with the rest of the bedrooms. The yard overlooks the San Marcos valley with sweeping views of the mountains off to the South and West. This home will not last long on the market.



Renter's liability insurance required upon move-in. Owner provides refrigerator and washer & dryer and owner maintains both. Tenant pays Gas/electricity (internet, cable, etc.), Owner pays all utilities. Tenant responsible for landscaping.



Small dog ONLY will be considered after the completion of the online pet application and an increase to the security deposit.



First showing will be on April 18th. Tenant occupied so do not approach the property without a scheduled appointment.



The property is being rented as is, unless otherwise stated by the property manager. If there are any requests for changes to the property, they must be received before applying, any modifications will need to be approved by the owner.



**Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all. Though a pet policy may state no pets, all service animals and assisted animals will be accepted provided they have been verified through Petscreening.com. Please see our summary of rental qualifications and application process, and pet policy for further details.**



