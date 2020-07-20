All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated May 12 2019 at 10:45 AM

787 Kirkwall Dr.

787 Kirkwall Drive · No Longer Available
Location

787 Kirkwall Drive, San Marcos, CA 92069

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
playground
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
media room
pet friendly
787 Kirkwall Dr. Available 05/17/19 Beautiful, Clean, Large 4 Bedroom Home In Safe Gated Community - Large and beautifully kept 4 bedroom, 3 bath home in Vallecitos Ridge. The home is light and bright with a large upgraded kitchen. Granite counter tops, double stainless-steel ovens, upgraded appliances, with a large center island & dining area, The family room is open and spacious with built in cabinets, perfect for a flat screen TV. One bedroom downstairs with a slider to the outside. A large master bedroom with attached roomy bathroom with natural light upstairs. There is an extra family/media room upstairs so there is plenty of room for lots of activities. The laundry with newer washer & dryer is upstairs with the rest of the bedrooms. The yard overlooks the San Marcos valley with sweeping views of the mountains off to the South and West. This home will not last long on the market.

Renter's liability insurance required upon move-in. Owner provides refrigerator and washer & dryer and owner maintains both. Tenant pays Gas/electricity (internet, cable, etc.), Owner pays all utilities. Tenant responsible for landscaping.

Small dog ONLY will be considered after the completion of the online pet application and an increase to the security deposit.

First showing will be on April 18th. Tenant occupied so do not approach the property without a scheduled appointment.

McLain Properties
CalDRE#01970594

The property is being rented as is, unless otherwise stated by the property manager. If there are any requests for changes to the property, they must be received before applying, any modifications will need to be approved by the owner.

**Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all. Though a pet policy may state no pets, all service animals and assisted animals will be accepted provided they have been verified through Petscreening.com. Please see our summary of rental qualifications and application process, and pet policy for further details.**

(RLNE4807413)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 787 Kirkwall Dr. have any available units?
787 Kirkwall Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 787 Kirkwall Dr. have?
Some of 787 Kirkwall Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 787 Kirkwall Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
787 Kirkwall Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 787 Kirkwall Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 787 Kirkwall Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 787 Kirkwall Dr. offer parking?
No, 787 Kirkwall Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 787 Kirkwall Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 787 Kirkwall Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 787 Kirkwall Dr. have a pool?
No, 787 Kirkwall Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 787 Kirkwall Dr. have accessible units?
No, 787 Kirkwall Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 787 Kirkwall Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 787 Kirkwall Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
