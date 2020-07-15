760 Santa Barbara

Amenities
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home in Discovery Meadows - This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located in the desirable Discovery Meadows community and is walking distance to Discovery Lake, parks, jogging trails, and schools.
The two-story home has newer paint throughout, tile flooring in the living room, kitchen, and bathrooms and carpet in the bedrooms. The third bedroom upstairs is oversized but does not have a closet. The kitchen is upgraded with granite tile countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a large pantry for storage.
The home has a nicely landscaped front and backyard with covered patio, a 2 car attached garage, AC, and is ready for move-in!
Gardener included
Refrigerator included without warranty
Washer and Dryer hookups
Pets okay on approval
Tenant pays all utilities
Spa has been removed
Call (760)736-3600 or email kimberly@goldenpacificre.net to schedule a showing today!
(RLNE4507777)