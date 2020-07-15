All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:35 AM

760 Santa Barbara

760 Santa Barbara Drive · No Longer Available
Location

760 Santa Barbara Drive, San Marcos, CA 92078

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home in Discovery Meadows - This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located in the desirable Discovery Meadows community and is walking distance to Discovery Lake, parks, jogging trails, and schools.

The two-story home has newer paint throughout, tile flooring in the living room, kitchen, and bathrooms and carpet in the bedrooms. The third bedroom upstairs is oversized but does not have a closet. The kitchen is upgraded with granite tile countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a large pantry for storage.

The home has a nicely landscaped front and backyard with covered patio, a 2 car attached garage, AC, and is ready for move-in!

Gardener included
Refrigerator included without warranty
Washer and Dryer hookups
Pets okay on approval
Tenant pays all utilities
Spa has been removed

Call (760)736-3600 or email kimberly@goldenpacificre.net to schedule a showing today!

(RLNE4507777)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 760 Santa Barbara have any available units?
760 Santa Barbara doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 760 Santa Barbara have?
Some of 760 Santa Barbara's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 760 Santa Barbara currently offering any rent specials?
760 Santa Barbara is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 760 Santa Barbara pet-friendly?
Yes, 760 Santa Barbara is pet friendly.
Does 760 Santa Barbara offer parking?
Yes, 760 Santa Barbara offers parking.
Does 760 Santa Barbara have units with washers and dryers?
No, 760 Santa Barbara does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 760 Santa Barbara have a pool?
No, 760 Santa Barbara does not have a pool.
Does 760 Santa Barbara have accessible units?
No, 760 Santa Barbara does not have accessible units.
Does 760 Santa Barbara have units with dishwashers?
No, 760 Santa Barbara does not have units with dishwashers.
