760 Santa Barbara

Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home in Discovery Meadows - This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located in the desirable Discovery Meadows community and is walking distance to Discovery Lake, parks, jogging trails, and schools.



The two-story home has newer paint throughout, tile flooring in the living room, kitchen, and bathrooms and carpet in the bedrooms. The third bedroom upstairs is oversized but does not have a closet. The kitchen is upgraded with granite tile countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a large pantry for storage.



The home has a nicely landscaped front and backyard with covered patio, a 2 car attached garage, AC, and is ready for move-in!



Gardener included

Refrigerator included without warranty

Washer and Dryer hookups

Pets okay on approval

Tenant pays all utilities

Spa has been removed



Call (760)736-3600 or email kimberly@goldenpacificre.net to schedule a showing today!



