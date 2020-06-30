All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated March 30 2019 at 10:05 AM

719 Camino Magnifico

719 Camino Magnifico · No Longer Available
Location

719 Camino Magnifico, San Marcos, CA 92069

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
fire pit
fireplace
Property Amenities
fire pit
bbq/grill
***Santa Fe Hills Beauty, walk to Paloma Park*** - Come and see this former model in beautiful Santa Fe Hills with 3 bedrooms plus loft/2.5 baths. Spacious kitchen with center island and breakfast nook -- new quartz countertops just installed!Vaulted ceilings in living/dining rooms with upgraded plantation shutters. Bonus room/loft is located at top of stairs and is a large area with built in shelving -- would work nicely as in-home office or separate family room! Backyard is great for entertaining with built in barbeque and firepit! Owner pays gardener. Walk to Paloma Elementary and nearby park! Middle School: San Marcos. High School: Mission Hills. Text Mike with questions: 858-432-8979

Text Mike at 858-432-8979 -OR- schedule a showing online: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement

WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AGENT AUTHORIZED TO REPRESENT THIS PROPERTY. CALBRE#01255583

(RLNE3441503)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 719 Camino Magnifico have any available units?
719 Camino Magnifico doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 719 Camino Magnifico have?
Some of 719 Camino Magnifico's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 719 Camino Magnifico currently offering any rent specials?
719 Camino Magnifico is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 719 Camino Magnifico pet-friendly?
No, 719 Camino Magnifico is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 719 Camino Magnifico offer parking?
No, 719 Camino Magnifico does not offer parking.
Does 719 Camino Magnifico have units with washers and dryers?
No, 719 Camino Magnifico does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 719 Camino Magnifico have a pool?
No, 719 Camino Magnifico does not have a pool.
Does 719 Camino Magnifico have accessible units?
No, 719 Camino Magnifico does not have accessible units.
Does 719 Camino Magnifico have units with dishwashers?
No, 719 Camino Magnifico does not have units with dishwashers.
