719 Camino Magnifico

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning fire pit fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit bbq/grill

***Santa Fe Hills Beauty, walk to Paloma Park*** - Come and see this former model in beautiful Santa Fe Hills with 3 bedrooms plus loft/2.5 baths. Spacious kitchen with center island and breakfast nook -- new quartz countertops just installed!Vaulted ceilings in living/dining rooms with upgraded plantation shutters. Bonus room/loft is located at top of stairs and is a large area with built in shelving -- would work nicely as in-home office or separate family room! Backyard is great for entertaining with built in barbeque and firepit! Owner pays gardener. Walk to Paloma Elementary and nearby park! Middle School: San Marcos. High School: Mission Hills. Text Mike with questions: 858-432-8979



Text Mike at 858-432-8979 -OR- schedule a showing online: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement



WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AGENT AUTHORIZED TO REPRESENT THIS PROPERTY. CALBRE#01255583



(RLNE3441503)