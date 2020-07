Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Located at the end of the cul-de-sac. Fabulous views! Elevated lot. 5 bedrooms - 1 full bedroom & bath downstairs. Large kitchen with granite countertops, center island, great space opening to the family room. Covered patio off of the kitchen nook. Fab for a bbq, dining, lounging plus citrus for some lemonade. Tons of windows, vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting, ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Dual A/C. 3 car garage. Security system. Tons of storage. Awesome neighborhood!