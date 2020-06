Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking walk in closets fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

This beautiful and spacious home located in Santa Fe Hills enjoys a bed and bath down stairs. The floor plan is perfect for a family who needs a down stairs bedroom. The comfortable master bedroom features a master bath with a walk-in closet, double sinks and a large shower and tub. The upstairs loft is equipped with a custom built-in computer desk.