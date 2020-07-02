705 Casita Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool

Stunning 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2852 sqft home, with 1 bed and 1 full bath downstairs. Located at a cul-de-sac on an elevated premium lot of Santa Fe Hills, you will enjoy the panoramic views of the city, ocean views and views of breathtaking sunsets and July 4th fireworks. Abundance of natural light and lots of windows, new carpet and paint. Luxurious master bedroom has separate retreat area, dual sinks and walk-in closets. Dual AC zones. Community has nearby walking trails, parks & pool. Available now.