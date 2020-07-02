All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated June 20 2019 at 11:10 AM

705 Casita Lane

705 Casita Lane · No Longer Available
Location

705 Casita Lane, San Marcos, CA 92069

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Stunning 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2852 sqft home, with 1 bed and 1 full bath downstairs. Located at a cul-de-sac on an elevated premium lot of Santa Fe Hills, you will enjoy the panoramic views of the city, ocean views and views of breathtaking sunsets and July 4th fireworks. Abundance of natural light and lots of windows, new carpet and paint. Luxurious master bedroom has separate retreat area, dual sinks and walk-in closets. Dual AC zones. Community has nearby walking trails, parks & pool. Available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 705 Casita Lane have any available units?
705 Casita Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 705 Casita Lane have?
Some of 705 Casita Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 705 Casita Lane currently offering any rent specials?
705 Casita Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 705 Casita Lane pet-friendly?
No, 705 Casita Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 705 Casita Lane offer parking?
Yes, 705 Casita Lane offers parking.
Does 705 Casita Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 705 Casita Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 705 Casita Lane have a pool?
Yes, 705 Casita Lane has a pool.
Does 705 Casita Lane have accessible units?
No, 705 Casita Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 705 Casita Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 705 Casita Lane has units with dishwashers.
