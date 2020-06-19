695 Tilley Lane 3602 W. Linda Vista Drive

Amenities

695 Tilley Lane ~ Horse Property with 2 acre fenced yard - Do you need space to park a boat, RV, travel trailer, equipment? This upgraded 2 bedroom with office is located on 2 flat acres, fenced with a large rolling gate near Grand Avenue and S. Rancho Santa Fe Road in San Marcos. Zoned R-1.



This is a 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1287 square foot house in San Marcos. This home features an office room, a large detached 2 car garage, stainless steel appliances (microwave, dishwasher, gas range) and two metal storage sheds on the property - perfect for a company that needs equipment storage. This home can accommodate horses, Tenant must provide their own horse enclosure/stables etc.



Tenant is responsible for all utilities and landscaping. If the land is planned for business use, the rent will be $3,388 and deposit $3,688.



Contact Ambassador Property Management at 760-945-8107 to schedule a viewing of this home. Also visit our website at ww.ambassadorpm.com for our online application.



