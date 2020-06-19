All apartments in San Marcos
San Marcos, CA
695 Tilley Lane 3602 W. Linda Vista Drive
695 Tilley Lane
Location

695 Tilley Lane, San Marcos, CA 92078

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 695 Tilley Lane 3602 W. Linda Vista Drive · Avail. now

$3,188

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1287 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
695 Tilley Lane ~ Horse Property with 2 acre fenced yard - Do you need space to park a boat, RV, travel trailer, equipment? This upgraded 2 bedroom with office is located on 2 flat acres, fenced with a large rolling gate near Grand Avenue and S. Rancho Santa Fe Road in San Marcos. Zoned R-1.

This is a 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1287 square foot house in San Marcos. This home features an office room, a large detached 2 car garage, stainless steel appliances (microwave, dishwasher, gas range) and two metal storage sheds on the property - perfect for a company that needs equipment storage. This home can accommodate horses, Tenant must provide their own horse enclosure/stables etc.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities and landscaping. If the land is planned for business use, the rent will be $3,388 and deposit $3,688.

Contact Ambassador Property Management at 760-945-8107 to schedule a viewing of this home. Also visit our website at ww.ambassadorpm.com for our online application.

Ambassador Property Management
BRE# 02006674

(RLNE4959180)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 695 Tilley Lane 3602 W. Linda Vista Drive have any available units?
695 Tilley Lane 3602 W. Linda Vista Drive has a unit available for $3,188 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 695 Tilley Lane 3602 W. Linda Vista Drive have?
Some of 695 Tilley Lane 3602 W. Linda Vista Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 695 Tilley Lane 3602 W. Linda Vista Drive currently offering any rent specials?
695 Tilley Lane 3602 W. Linda Vista Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 695 Tilley Lane 3602 W. Linda Vista Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 695 Tilley Lane 3602 W. Linda Vista Drive is pet friendly.
Does 695 Tilley Lane 3602 W. Linda Vista Drive offer parking?
Yes, 695 Tilley Lane 3602 W. Linda Vista Drive does offer parking.
Does 695 Tilley Lane 3602 W. Linda Vista Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 695 Tilley Lane 3602 W. Linda Vista Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 695 Tilley Lane 3602 W. Linda Vista Drive have a pool?
No, 695 Tilley Lane 3602 W. Linda Vista Drive does not have a pool.
Does 695 Tilley Lane 3602 W. Linda Vista Drive have accessible units?
No, 695 Tilley Lane 3602 W. Linda Vista Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 695 Tilley Lane 3602 W. Linda Vista Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 695 Tilley Lane 3602 W. Linda Vista Drive has units with dishwashers.
