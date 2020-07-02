Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

667 Shenandoah Ave Available 01/07/20 Spacious 4 Bedroom Home in Discovery Hills! - Welcome home in this light and bright home! It is equipped with a cozy fireplace in the living room and a spacious dining area. The kitchen also provides an open setting with plenty of cabinet and counter space. There is a dishwasher, stove, oven, microwave, and refrigerator located in the kitchen.



On the main floor you will also find the half bath and then cruising downstairs, you will find the laundry room which will have a washer and dryer unit.



Now moving on to upstairs, you will have the four bedrooms with two full baths. The master is spacious and the master bathroom has dual sinks, a large tub and separate shower. Also for the master, there are separate spacious closets for all your clothes!



The community around has several trails, parks and a lake. Many opportunities for activities around the community or if you prefer to stay in, this cozy home would be for you! Apply today!



Renters Insurance required.



