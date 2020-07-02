All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated December 30 2019 at 8:07 AM

667 Shenandoah Ave

667 Shenandoah Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

667 Shenandoah Avenue, San Marcos, CA 92078

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
667 Shenandoah Ave Available 01/07/20 Spacious 4 Bedroom Home in Discovery Hills! - Welcome home in this light and bright home! It is equipped with a cozy fireplace in the living room and a spacious dining area. The kitchen also provides an open setting with plenty of cabinet and counter space. There is a dishwasher, stove, oven, microwave, and refrigerator located in the kitchen.

On the main floor you will also find the half bath and then cruising downstairs, you will find the laundry room which will have a washer and dryer unit.

Now moving on to upstairs, you will have the four bedrooms with two full baths. The master is spacious and the master bathroom has dual sinks, a large tub and separate shower. Also for the master, there are separate spacious closets for all your clothes!

The community around has several trails, parks and a lake. Many opportunities for activities around the community or if you prefer to stay in, this cozy home would be for you! Apply today!

Renters Insurance required.

(RLNE3732549)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 667 Shenandoah Ave have any available units?
667 Shenandoah Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 667 Shenandoah Ave have?
Some of 667 Shenandoah Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 667 Shenandoah Ave currently offering any rent specials?
667 Shenandoah Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 667 Shenandoah Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 667 Shenandoah Ave is pet friendly.
Does 667 Shenandoah Ave offer parking?
No, 667 Shenandoah Ave does not offer parking.
Does 667 Shenandoah Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 667 Shenandoah Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 667 Shenandoah Ave have a pool?
No, 667 Shenandoah Ave does not have a pool.
Does 667 Shenandoah Ave have accessible units?
No, 667 Shenandoah Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 667 Shenandoah Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 667 Shenandoah Ave has units with dishwashers.

