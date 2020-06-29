645 Hatfield Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar gym playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

3 Bed / 3 Bath Townhouse off Twin Oaks Valley Rd - Property Id: 158098



SHOWING: Wednesday, 5:30-6:30pm. Please RSVP to confirm.



Charming Rancho Coronado townhome located in gated Corte Bella awaits you! 3 BR's (one-main level), 3 full bathrooms (one on main level) and a contemporary open floor plan. NEW PAINT with soft neutral hues and neutral carpet in all BR's - home sparkles! Master BR offers walk in closet. Balcony off of LR for "fresh air relaxation". ALL appliances including kitchen and washer/dryer, Central AC.



Corte Bella is a resort-like complex located in Rancho Coronado and minutes to Cal State San Marcos University! The complex offers an awesome fitness facility, clubhouse w/ full kitchen, relaxing pool/spa area, BBQ grills, meeting room, tot lot, doggie area and more! Close to hiking/biking trails, coffee shops, restaurants, grocery.



Available Now! 12-24 Month Lease. Rents for $2,400/month with a $2,400 security deposit. Additional fees include $50/month / pet. 1-2 pets allowed on approval. No pet deposit!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/158098p

