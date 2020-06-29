All apartments in San Marcos
645 Hatfield Dr
645 Hatfield Dr

645 Hatfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

645 Hatfield Drive, San Marcos, CA 92078
Village O

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
3 Bed / 3 Bath Townhouse off Twin Oaks Valley Rd - Property Id: 158098

SHOWING: Wednesday, 5:30-6:30pm. Please RSVP to confirm.

Charming Rancho Coronado townhome located in gated Corte Bella awaits you! 3 BR's (one-main level), 3 full bathrooms (one on main level) and a contemporary open floor plan. NEW PAINT with soft neutral hues and neutral carpet in all BR's - home sparkles! Master BR offers walk in closet. Balcony off of LR for "fresh air relaxation". ALL appliances including kitchen and washer/dryer, Central AC.

Corte Bella is a resort-like complex located in Rancho Coronado and minutes to Cal State San Marcos University! The complex offers an awesome fitness facility, clubhouse w/ full kitchen, relaxing pool/spa area, BBQ grills, meeting room, tot lot, doggie area and more! Close to hiking/biking trails, coffee shops, restaurants, grocery.

Available Now! 12-24 Month Lease. Rents for $2,400/month with a $2,400 security deposit. Additional fees include $50/month / pet. 1-2 pets allowed on approval. No pet deposit!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/158098p
Property Id 158098

(RLNE5161103)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

