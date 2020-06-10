Amenities
626 Maybritt Circle Available 03/01/20 Completely Remodeled 4 Bedroom Home in San Marcos. Available March 1st! - **Under Construction** Pictures will be updated as work progresses
Four bedroom home located in the desirable San Marcos Neighborhood of Valley Knolls - Completely Remodeled inside and out!
* On the 14th Fairway at Twin Oaks Valley Golf Course
* All new kitchen: New cabinets, countertops, stainless steel appliances & fixtures
* Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout
* Completely remodeled bathrooms, showers, tubs, flooring, toilets & countertops
* New dual paned windows throughout
* Washer and Dryer hookups in the Garage
* Freshly painted throughout
* All new drought-tolerant landscaping front and backyards - with a large back yard that backs up to Twin Oaks Golf Course.
* Great Schools close by
Tenant pays all utilities. One small pet will be considered upon owner approval with additional deposit.
Call or text Francis Taylor Property Management 760-690-6707 to arrange a showing.
DRE #01940903
(RLNE5524774)