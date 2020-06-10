All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated February 23 2020 at 11:16 AM

626 Maybritt Circle

626 Maybritt Circle · No Longer Available
Location

626 Maybritt Circle, San Marcos, CA 92069

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
626 Maybritt Circle Available 03/01/20 Completely Remodeled 4 Bedroom Home in San Marcos. Available March 1st! - **Under Construction** Pictures will be updated as work progresses

Four bedroom home located in the desirable San Marcos Neighborhood of Valley Knolls - Completely Remodeled inside and out!
* On the 14th Fairway at Twin Oaks Valley Golf Course
* All new kitchen: New cabinets, countertops, stainless steel appliances & fixtures
* Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout
* Completely remodeled bathrooms, showers, tubs, flooring, toilets & countertops
* New dual paned windows throughout
* Washer and Dryer hookups in the Garage
* Freshly painted throughout
* All new drought-tolerant landscaping front and backyards - with a large back yard that backs up to Twin Oaks Golf Course.
* Great Schools close by

Tenant pays all utilities. One small pet will be considered upon owner approval with additional deposit.

Call or text Francis Taylor Property Management 760-690-6707 to arrange a showing.

DRE #01940903

(RLNE5524774)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 626 Maybritt Circle have any available units?
626 Maybritt Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 626 Maybritt Circle have?
Some of 626 Maybritt Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 626 Maybritt Circle currently offering any rent specials?
626 Maybritt Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 626 Maybritt Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 626 Maybritt Circle is pet friendly.
Does 626 Maybritt Circle offer parking?
Yes, 626 Maybritt Circle offers parking.
Does 626 Maybritt Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 626 Maybritt Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 626 Maybritt Circle have a pool?
No, 626 Maybritt Circle does not have a pool.
Does 626 Maybritt Circle have accessible units?
No, 626 Maybritt Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 626 Maybritt Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 626 Maybritt Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
