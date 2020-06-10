Amenities

626 Maybritt Circle Available 03/01/20 Completely Remodeled 4 Bedroom Home in San Marcos. Available March 1st! - **Under Construction** Pictures will be updated as work progresses



Four bedroom home located in the desirable San Marcos Neighborhood of Valley Knolls - Completely Remodeled inside and out!

* On the 14th Fairway at Twin Oaks Valley Golf Course

* All new kitchen: New cabinets, countertops, stainless steel appliances & fixtures

* Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout

* Completely remodeled bathrooms, showers, tubs, flooring, toilets & countertops

* New dual paned windows throughout

* Washer and Dryer hookups in the Garage

* Freshly painted throughout

* All new drought-tolerant landscaping front and backyards - with a large back yard that backs up to Twin Oaks Golf Course.

* Great Schools close by



Tenant pays all utilities. One small pet will be considered upon owner approval with additional deposit.



Call or text Francis Taylor Property Management 760-690-6707 to arrange a showing.



DRE #01940903



