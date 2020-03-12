607 Kellogg St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave w/d hookup Property Amenities conference room gym parking playground pool bbq/grill dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Sophisticated 3BR 3Full BA Tri-Level Condo. HOA Privileges Includes Pool/Spa. - Come home to this serene gated community and quiet, sophisticated 3 bedroom, 3 full bath, tri-level condo. Main level boasts lovely Caribbean Rosewood flooring. Carpet and tile in bedrooms and stairs. Full baths on all 3 floors. Kitchen is modern and functional. Enjoy all privileges at Rancho Coronado including a pool and spa, community BBQ area and playground. Community conference room is available to you as well. Conveniently located within walking/biking distance of shopping, restaurants, fitness, hiking trails and Discovery Lake. Easy freeway access and close to CSUSM, Palomar College and hospitals. Beach? Just a quick 20 minutes away! Your small dog will be considered, with additional deposit and the completion of petscreening.com, available through our application process.



For more information, contact Ryan Cabral, CalDRE #01763191, 760-670-4957.



Tenant pays all utilities. Tenant liability insurance required.



