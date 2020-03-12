All apartments in San Marcos
607 Kellogg St
Last updated August 3 2019 at 10:57 AM

607 Kellogg St

607 Kellogg Street · No Longer Available
Location

607 Kellogg Street, San Marcos, CA 92078
Village O

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
conference room
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Sophisticated 3BR 3Full BA Tri-Level Condo. HOA Privileges Includes Pool/Spa. - Come home to this serene gated community and quiet, sophisticated 3 bedroom, 3 full bath, tri-level condo. Main level boasts lovely Caribbean Rosewood flooring. Carpet and tile in bedrooms and stairs. Full baths on all 3 floors. Kitchen is modern and functional. Enjoy all privileges at Rancho Coronado including a pool and spa, community BBQ area and playground. Community conference room is available to you as well. Conveniently located within walking/biking distance of shopping, restaurants, fitness, hiking trails and Discovery Lake. Easy freeway access and close to CSUSM, Palomar College and hospitals. Beach? Just a quick 20 minutes away! Your small dog will be considered, with additional deposit and the completion of petscreening.com, available through our application process.

For more information, contact Ryan Cabral, CalDRE #01763191, 760-670-4957.

Tenant pays all utilities. Tenant liability insurance required.

Thinking about buying a home? Let us help you get pre-qualified! Give us a call; 760-755-1700, Ext. 1

(RLNE3327872)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
