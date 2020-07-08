All apartments in San Marcos
605 Kellogg Street - 1
Last updated June 6 2020 at 4:00 AM

605 Kellogg Street - 1

605 Kellogg St · No Longer Available
Location

605 Kellogg St, San Marcos, CA 92078
Village O

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
This beautiful three bedroom, three bath condominium home is located in the highly desirable Rancho Coronado community in San Marcos. Take advantage of dual master bedroom suites and three full baths, which is ideal for roommates! Upgrades include gorgeous hardwood flooring, plantation shutters and Corian kitchen counters. The attached two car garage includes a full size washer and dryer. Relax on your private balcony to take in the cool evenings or sit by the community fire pit! The amenities in this gated community include a state of the art gym, pool, spa, BBQ's and tot lots. Within walking distance to Cal State San Marcos, shopping, dining and the Sprinter. Easy access to Highway 78, Palomar College and some of the finest beaches in North County! This home won't last long. Call or text All Investors Realty today at 760.644.0209 to schedule your private tour. Or, visit www.allinvestorsrealty.com to submit an application. Non smokers of any product only (Strictly enforced). Certified service animals permitted with proper documentation. Advertised rate subject to review of credit, employment and housing background and therefore subject to change. Equal Housing Opportunity. CABRE01134376.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 605 Kellogg Street - 1 have any available units?
605 Kellogg Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 605 Kellogg Street - 1 have?
Some of 605 Kellogg Street - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 605 Kellogg Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
605 Kellogg Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 Kellogg Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 605 Kellogg Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 605 Kellogg Street - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 605 Kellogg Street - 1 offers parking.
Does 605 Kellogg Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 605 Kellogg Street - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 Kellogg Street - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 605 Kellogg Street - 1 has a pool.
Does 605 Kellogg Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 605 Kellogg Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 605 Kellogg Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 605 Kellogg Street - 1 has units with dishwashers.

