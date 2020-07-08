605 Kellogg Street - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit gym on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

This beautiful three bedroom, three bath condominium home is located in the highly desirable Rancho Coronado community in San Marcos. Take advantage of dual master bedroom suites and three full baths, which is ideal for roommates! Upgrades include gorgeous hardwood flooring, plantation shutters and Corian kitchen counters. The attached two car garage includes a full size washer and dryer. Relax on your private balcony to take in the cool evenings or sit by the community fire pit! The amenities in this gated community include a state of the art gym, pool, spa, BBQ's and tot lots. Within walking distance to Cal State San Marcos, shopping, dining and the Sprinter. Easy access to Highway 78, Palomar College and some of the finest beaches in North County! This home won't last long. Call or text All Investors Realty today at 760.644.0209 to schedule your private tour. Or, visit www.allinvestorsrealty.com to submit an application. Non smokers of any product only (Strictly enforced). Certified service animals permitted with proper documentation. Advertised rate subject to review of credit, employment and housing background and therefore subject to change. Equal Housing Opportunity. CABRE01134376.