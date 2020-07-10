Rent Calculator
570 Woods Drive
570 Woods Drive, San Marcos, CA 92069
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
570 Woods Drive Available 03/01/19 Upgraded 4 bedroom home in San Marcos = Avaolable March 1st! - Recently remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bath home in San Marcos.
*Laminate Flooring throughout
*Custom Kitchen with Granite Countertops
*Maintenance free backyard with turf
*Two car attached garage
Tenant pays all utilities. Pets are negotiable upon owner approval. Please contact 760 690 6707 (call or text) for additional information or to schedule a showing.
(RLNE4070609)
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Does 570 Woods Drive have any available units?
570 Woods Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Marcos, CA
.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Marcos Rent Report
.
What amenities does 570 Woods Drive have?
Some of 570 Woods Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 570 Woods Drive currently offering any rent specials?
570 Woods Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 570 Woods Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 570 Woods Drive is pet friendly.
Does 570 Woods Drive offer parking?
Yes, 570 Woods Drive offers parking.
Does 570 Woods Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 570 Woods Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 570 Woods Drive have a pool?
No, 570 Woods Drive does not have a pool.
Does 570 Woods Drive have accessible units?
No, 570 Woods Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 570 Woods Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 570 Woods Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
