567 Almond Road Available 07/04/20 Bright 2 bed 2.5 bath ~Tri-level Townhouse - Tri-level Townhouse the gated community of Coronado Ranch



567 Almond Road, San Marcos CA 92078



$2,250/mo

$2,250 security deposit



AVAILABLE Now!!



Tenant pays all utilities, water, trash, sewer and electric.



Located close to shopping, restaurants, 78 freeway and Cal State University of San Marcos (CSUSM), about a 5 minute walk.



2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths

2 Car Garage

3 Story

**Private bath/ Shower in every room!

AC/ Heat



Facilities included: Pool, Spa/Jacuzzi, Gym, Clubhouse, Kid's Playground



Kitchen Appliances include all stainless steel oven, stove, microwave and dishwasher.



Other kitchen features:

Dual compartment sink

Garbage disposal

Air conditioning & heating



Walk-in closets in Master Bedroom w Ceiling fan.

Dual sinks in Master Bedroom

Washer/Dryer in unit



Renter's insurance required.



Call today for more information 760-522-9915



No Pets Allowed



