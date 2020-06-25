All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:35 AM

567 Almond Road

567 Almond Road · (760) 522-9915
Location

567 Almond Road, San Marcos, CA 92078
Village O

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 567 Almond Road · Avail. Jul 4

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1051 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
567 Almond Road Available 07/04/20 Bright 2 bed 2.5 bath ~Tri-level Townhouse - Tri-level Townhouse the gated community of Coronado Ranch

567 Almond Road, San Marcos CA 92078

$2,250/mo
$2,250 security deposit

AVAILABLE Now!!

No pets please.

Tenant pays all utilities, water, trash, sewer and electric.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

Located close to shopping, restaurants, 78 freeway and Cal State University of San Marcos (CSUSM), about a 5 minute walk.

2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths
2 Car Garage
3 Story
**Private bath/ Shower in every room!
AC/ Heat

Facilities included: Pool, Spa/Jacuzzi, Gym, Clubhouse, Kid's Playground

Kitchen Appliances include all stainless steel oven, stove, microwave and dishwasher.

Other kitchen features:
Dual compartment sink
Garbage disposal
Air conditioning & heating

Walk-in closets in Master Bedroom w Ceiling fan.
Dual sinks in Master Bedroom
Washer/Dryer in unit

Tenant pays all utilities, water, trash, sewer and electric.
Renter's insurance required.

Call today for more information 760-522-9915

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2896322)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 567 Almond Road have any available units?
567 Almond Road has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 567 Almond Road have?
Some of 567 Almond Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 567 Almond Road currently offering any rent specials?
567 Almond Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 567 Almond Road pet-friendly?
No, 567 Almond Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 567 Almond Road offer parking?
Yes, 567 Almond Road offers parking.
Does 567 Almond Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 567 Almond Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 567 Almond Road have a pool?
Yes, 567 Almond Road has a pool.
Does 567 Almond Road have accessible units?
No, 567 Almond Road does not have accessible units.
Does 567 Almond Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 567 Almond Road has units with dishwashers.

