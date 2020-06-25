Amenities
567 Almond Road Available 07/04/20 Bright 2 bed 2.5 bath ~Tri-level Townhouse - Tri-level Townhouse the gated community of Coronado Ranch
567 Almond Road, San Marcos CA 92078
$2,250/mo
$2,250 security deposit
AVAILABLE Now!!
No pets please.
Tenant pays all utilities, water, trash, sewer and electric.
Located close to shopping, restaurants, 78 freeway and Cal State University of San Marcos (CSUSM), about a 5 minute walk.
2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths
2 Car Garage
3 Story
**Private bath/ Shower in every room!
AC/ Heat
Facilities included: Pool, Spa/Jacuzzi, Gym, Clubhouse, Kid's Playground
Kitchen Appliances include all stainless steel oven, stove, microwave and dishwasher.
Other kitchen features:
Dual compartment sink
Garbage disposal
Air conditioning & heating
Walk-in closets in Master Bedroom w Ceiling fan.
Dual sinks in Master Bedroom
Washer/Dryer in unit
Renter's insurance required.
Call today for more information 760-522-9915
(RLNE2896322)