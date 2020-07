Amenities

Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath traditional sale home. Great neighborhood, private entrance to the park. 1 Block from highly desired Elementary and Middle Schools. The new back yard area is just perfect for entertaining. The covered patio pavers are the icing on the cake for longe summer nights. Newer windows, doors, bathrooms, kitchen, appliances, paint, tile, carpet and driveway.